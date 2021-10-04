Scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the 2021 Nobel Prize in medicine “for their discoveries on temperature and touch receptors.”

Julius used capsaicin, a pungent compound in chilli that induces a burning sensation, to identify the sensor of the skin’s nerve endings that responds to heat.

Patapoutian used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a new class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs. Their findings are being used to develop treatments for a range of diseases, including chronic pain.

The more than 100-year-old prize is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and is worth 10 million Swedish kronor (about 986 thousand euros).