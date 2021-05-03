The municipal budget for 2021 reflects an income forecast for the ORA parking lot that is exactly the same as that of 2019. The councilor for the Treasury, Esperanza Nieto, decided to take as a reference the collection achieved in the penultimate year, that is, 2.1 million euros, and not make a downward estimate, by virtue of last year’s data, which ended up 600,000 euros below.

The problem that may arise is that in this first semester part of the mobility restrictions that generated a lag of more than half a million euros are maintained, although a large part of it was due to the two months in which the rate.

Nieto has had to endure, during the last two weeks, repeated reproaches from the opposition for having made overly optimistic income forecasts last year, which were not confirmed by the facts. The reduction in the ORA contributed to the fall in public rates and prices, which in total was around 4 million.

Indirect taxes, related to economic activity, such as construction and activity licenses and the economic activities tax, fell by 7 million, while direct taxes, such as real estate and mechanical traction vehicles, only fell by 600,000 euros. The Municipal Group MC has already warned that it suspects that what happened in 2020 could be reproduced this year. It considers that it would be a problem for investment and service projects and for maintenance work on public facilities and infrastructures.

In recent weeks, Esperanza Nieto has defended at all times the capacity of the City Council to face its spending plans.