Cieza said goodbye this Saturday to the Bloom of this year 2021 with the activity ‘Sunsets in Bloom’, which took place at the Almadenes Interpretation Center. In addition to contemplating the landscape of this emblematic place, the attendees were able to listen to the performance of a group of students from the Cieza Conservatory of Music.

Due to the current pandemic situation, the town council suspended all the usual events that, coinciding with this annual event, are scheduled to attract tourists. Despite this, a series of outdoor activities were scheduled, an exhibition at the Siyâsa museum and another exhibition with photographs that these days have adorned the Alfonso X el Sabio promenade in Murcia.