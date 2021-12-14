Family photo of the winners. Photo:



Susana Guasch, presenter of the event.

PEPE ANDRES

Intervention by Vicente Jiménez, director of Diario AS.



The AS Awards paid an emotional tribute to Manolo Santana.



The AS Awards paid an emotional tribute to Manolo Santana. Photo:



AS sports career award. Former basketball player Felipe Reyes receives the trophy from Borja Moya, head of digital marketing at Burger King.



AS sports career award to Felipe Reyes, former basketball player for Real Madrid and the Spanish team. Photo:



AS sports promise award. Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz receives the trophy from Alfredo Gazpio, Danone's director of public affairs.



AS sports promise award to Carlos Alcaraz. Photo:



Paralympic sports award AS. Triathlete Susana Rodríguez receives the trophy from Edward Elliott, Iberdrola's head of global sponsorship.



AS social award for sport to the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation. Juan Miguel Gómez, director of the organization, receives the trophy from José Hidalgo, president of ADESP.



AS social award for sport to the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation. In the image Juan Miguel Gómez, director of the organization, with Susana Guasch. Photo:



Olympic sports award AS. The triple jump jumpers Yulimar Rojas and Ana Peleteiro receive the trophies from Miquel Iceta, Minister of Culture and Sports.



Olympic sports award AS to the triple jump jumpers Yulimar Rojas and Ana Peleteiro. Photo:



Olympic sports award AS. Canoeist Teresa Portela receives the trophy from Gemma Juncá, Iberia's director of marketing and brand.



Olympic sports award AS to the canoeist Teresa Portela. Photo:



Olympic sports award AS. Alberto Fernádez, who won the Tokyo Olympics together with Fátima Gálvez in the shooting modality, receives the trophy from José Luis Martínez Almeida, mayor of Madrid.



Olympic sports award AS to Alberto Fernádez, gold in the Tokyo Olympics together with Fátima Gálvez in the shooting modality. In the image with José Luis Martínez Almeida, mayor of Madrid. Photo:



America AS Sports Award. Luis Suárez, Atlético de Madrid player, receives the trophy from Leopoldo Satrústegui, CEO of Hyundai Motor Spain.



America AS Sports Award to Luis Suárez, Atlético de Madrid player. Photo:



Olympic sports award AS. Alberto Ginés, gold in climbing at the Tokyo Olympics, receives the trophy from José Manuel Franco, president of the CSD.



Olympic sports award AS to Alberto Ginés, gold in climbing at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo:



Ace of sport award. Karim Benzema, Real Madrid player, receives the trophy from Enrique Arribas, director of corporate marketing and brand at Banco Santander.



As Sports Award to Karim Benzema, Real Madrid player. Photo:



Olympic sports award AS. The canoeist Saúl Craviotto receives the trophy from Alejandro Blanco, president of the COE.



Olympic sports award AS to the canoeist Saul Craviotto. In the image with Alejandro Blanco, president of the COE. Photo:



Olympic sports award AS. Karate scholar Sandra Sánchez receives the trophy from Blanca Fernández Morena, Equality Counselor and spokesperson for the Castilla-La Mancha Community Board.



AS Olympic Sports Award to the karate fighter Sandra Sánchez. Photo:



AS Sports Award. Tennis player Paula Badosa receives the trophy from Marta Rivera, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Community of Madrid.



AS Sports Award to tennis player Paula Badosa. In the image with Susana Guasch, presenter of the event. Photo:



AS Sports Award. Tennis player Novak Djokovic receives the trophy from Vicente Jimenez, director of Diario AS, at the Madrid Arena during the Davis Cup finals.



AS Sports Award to tennis player Novak Djokovic. Photo:



AS Sports Award to Villarreal. José Manuel Llaneza and Marcos Senna collect the award from Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga.



AS Sports Award to Villarreal. In the image José Manuel Llaneza and Marcos Senna. Photo:



AS Sports Award. Alexia Putellas, FC Barcelona and National Team footballer, posing with the trophy.

Photo: JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA

AS Sports Awards for Atlético de Madrid. Enrique Cerezo and Luis Suárez collect the trophy from Francisco Bergia, Telefónica's director of public relations.



