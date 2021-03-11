As is usual in each decade, the Konex Foundation carries out the awards in which it gives awards to different sports professionals. This time, due to the pandemic, the event was delayed and instead of taking place in 2020, as planned, the fifth edition was held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

The awards consist of the delivery of awards called Konex platinum in different disciplines, the brilliant Konex that is awarded to the greatest athlete of the decade, the Konex of honor that is given to the deceased figure of the last ten years and also several mentions special for different delegations.

The event that has been held since 1980 began around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday where different athletes and sports personalities were marching down the red carpet expressing their gratitude for the tribute to their profession and dedication. The first to arrive was Leonardo Ponzio, who was awarded the prize for best soccer player in Argentina together with Juan Román Riquelme. “The truth is that the award comes at a time in my career and in a personal moment in which I am proud and let the footballer see my characteristics of sacrifice and dedication.”

In addition, he referred to Super classic that is played this weekend between Boca and River as a unique game that you have to know how to play.

The next to step on the red carpet was Juan Martín Del Potro, the Argentine tennis player who, due to a problem in his knee, is away from the courts, although with the intact dream of stepping on it again. The athlete who recently lost his father spoke of the personal moment he is living and upon receiving the award he could not help dedicating it to him: “Glad to receive an award, it is a pampering to the soul and a recognition of my career. Dad and I’m trying to settle in and get my life back, hoping to play again. Thanks to my dad I had the career I had and today he dedicated it to him. “

Followed by Del Potro and after a strong hug with her colleague, Gabriela Sabatini arrived, the tennis player was the guest of honor at the Konex awards and the person in charge of receiving the Lionel Messi Brilliant Award, at the request of the very ten. “It is a very great honor to receive this award on behalf of Lionel, whom he greatly admired.” To close, he joked with the opportunity to meet the captain of the Argentine National Team, using the award as an excuse to see him.

Messi, the winner of the most outstanding athlete of the decade, not only sent a video thanking the foundation, the juries and congratulating his fellow athletes, but also minutes before it was his turn to deliver his award , sent a letter referring to Sabatini: “Given the impossibility of receiving the Konex award in person, it is an honor for me that Gaby receives it on my behalf, for me she is an athlete who knew how to represent my country in an extraordinary way both inside and outside off the field, “he said in writing, words that moved Sabatini present.

If we talk about the best, in the world of coaches there is one who should not be left out and said present at the ceremony: Marcelo Gallardo. The River coach posed with the award and took a few minutes to talk to the press: “These are details that in general make it even greater and one gives it more value. Coming from the peers, the recognition of the ways of playing of the The team has a lot of value, especially where there are not many elegies for the form but for the result “. In addition, he added that he believes that what distinguishes him is the support of his work team and players, in addition to the footballers taking his message as their own and feeling represented.

The ceremony continued with special mentions that went to: the 2016 Davis Cup winning Argentine tennis team, received by Mariano zabaleta; to the PUPI Foundation; to Miguel’s career, received by his niece; Oscar Panno for career; to Argentina Men’s Field Hockey Team of 2016, received by the president of the confederation and Argentina Men’s Softball Team of 2019, an award that was given to the current captain and the former coach and captain of 2019.

How every decade the honorable mention, which is awarded to the outstanding figure who passed away, went to Roberto De Vicenzo. The golfer’s award was received by his sons Eduardo and Roberto, who spoke some moving words about the pride that the award generated in their father’s name.

With the platinum winners all on stage, they passed one by one to receive their award from Gabriela Sabatini and Dr. Luis Ovsejevich, president of the Konex Foundation, who with warm words opened the ceremony.

The Konex Platinum winners were:

Chess: Sandro Mareco.

Athletics: Germán Lauro.

Motorsports: Agustín Canapino, who dedicated the award to his recently deceased father.

Basketball: Luis Scola.

Boxing: Sergio Martínez.

Canoeing and rowing: Miguel Correa.

Cycling: Walter Pérez.

Technical director: Marcelo Gallardo and Diego Simeone.

Horse riding: Matías Albarracín.

Soccer in Argentina: Leonardo Ponzio and Juan Román Riquelme.

Football abroad: Lionel Messi.

Golf: Emiliano Grillo.

Handball: Diego Simonet.

Hockey: Luciana Aymar.

Judo, Fight and Martial Arts: Paula Pareto.

Swimming: Federico Grabich.

Polo: Adolfo Cambiaso.

Rugby: Felipe Contepomi.

Tennis: Juan Martín Del Potro.

Volleyball: Luciano De Cecco.

Yachting: Santiago Lange.

Each athlete had their opportunity to thank, and those who were not present sent their messages and greetings through videos. Thus culminated an unforgettable ceremony that honored the great athletes of the decade.

