













The 2018 GOTY is now available on GOG with a 50% discount | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









Through its official website GOG announced the arrival of god of war 2018 to your catalog. Players can now purchase it from this online store where the games are DRM-free. Best of all, it launched with a 50% discount from now until March 28.

Kratos and Atreus' first adventure in Nordic lands was already available on PC through Steam. Its arrival on GOG could be excellent news for computer gamers. Well, you don't have to download any kind of launcher to be able to play it.

This release It could mark PlayStation's great interest in bringing more of its titles to PC. After all, it is already available on two sites dedicated to distribution, which gives players more freedom and could open their games to new markets.

We recommend you: Spider-Man: a trailer for its canceled multiplayer is leaked and it looks better than we thought

With god of war They increase the number of PlayStation exclusives that come to this store. Currently it has titles such as Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Would you like to see more of these experiences on GOG?

Is God of War worth buying on GOG?

If you haven't tried god of war of 2018, its appearance on GOG could be a great opportunity. After all, it was one of the most awarded games of the year it came out. Both critics and audiences applauded its gameplay and story, which presented a great evolution for Kratos.

Source: Santa Monica Studios

Also, as we mentioned, this store sells its games without DRM. That is to say, you should not go through processes to prove that the game is yours. You simply download the executable files to install and run them from wherever you want. Will they take advantage of the 50% discount?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)