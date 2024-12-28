The 2004 Law forgot childhood

Maybe it’s time to transform forgetfulness into action. In these 20 years, since the approval of the ‘Comprehensive Law against Gender Violence’, the neglect of that pioneering norm has been patched by not including girls, boys and adolescents who are victims and survivors of sexist violence when This takes place within your family, in your home. In these two decades, it is true that article 1 of the law has undergone two important modifications to include, precisely, childhood. But clearly it is not enough because it is still not seen that sexist violence, when it occurs within the family, does not have a single victim.

A 2015 child protection law promoted by the PP retouched section 2, which recognized that all girls and boys who live in a home where there is sexist violence are always victims of gender violence. Another norm, this one promoted by Podemos, the LOPIVI of 2021, introduced section 4 to, without mentioning vicarious violence, point out this yet another manifestation of gender violence. But these two modifications are of little use if from feminist justice we do not claim the need to interrelate both modifications and only the last one is highlighted, that of vicarious violence, every time there is a sexist crime against the son or daughter of the woman. female victim.