This is the name of a book written by Ted Gunderson and Noel Benoist, who were once investigators for the United States government, which says: “Here I am referring to a group of rogues that I call the “shadow government” along with the ” Illuminati” and 33rd degree Freemasons, some of whom prefer to be called “Luciferians”.

The shadow government has put its people in seats of power and others have been ordered to commit crimes. They are told that their actions are approved, so that they can be controlled or blackmailed in the future. Those who made the Constitution of the United States, with the Judicial, Legislative and Executive branches in the federal government, did not know that there would be a fourth Branch, a fourth, illegitimate branch of government.

My friend Noel Benoist worked for this new branch operating in the “inner sanctuary” of the National Security Agency. The 200-year MJ-12 plan that I read said: Control of the world will be accomplished, and it mentioned the areas that they were going to control for world domination, for which there are several key points: the point at which we can no longer control our own destiny and the point at which we can no longer have any influence on the economy.

All costs will be decided by the members of the “inner sanctuary” and not by companies and businesses, nor by people buying and selling; the law of supply and demand will be manipulated and controlled with laws and deceit. Interest rates will be decided by the “internal sanctuary” as well as inflation. Access and availability of medical treatment will also be decided by them and the same will be with the value of property and income, wages and salaries.

The most dangerous point of all is that time is running out for the entire world regarding what the members of the “inner sanctuary” have done in their quest for the final and total control of the world.