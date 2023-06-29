The 20-year-old found dead on the tracks, broke the window of the last carriage and threw himself from the moving train: investigations in progress

Sad new updates have been released on the 20 years old who was found lifeless on the train tracks between Campoleone and Pomezia. The boy made an extreme gesture.

It happened last night June 27th, the State Police reconstructed the dynamics of the facts and investigated the private life of the 20-year-old. The picture that has come out is unfortunately one of the saddest.

The boy broke the window of the last carriage

The boy took his own life jumping out the window of the moving train, which he himself broke with the glass-breaking hammer, after reaching the last carriage and without being noticed by the other passengers on the journey.

Only once they reached the Rome stop did the railway staff realize that broken glass and the presence of blood traces. Thus, the employees immediately mobilized to understand if one of the passengers was missing.

The 20-year-old’s lifeless body was found on the tracks by a railway worker, who immediately sounded the alarm. The boy was identified and the news reached his family.

Those present, traveling with him, told the police that they had seen him in one state of agitation, but no one could have guessed what his intentions were. He lived in Sicily, was married with children and from what the investigators discovered, it would seem that he had family problems.

The 20-year-old’s body will be returned to the family

The body is currently located at the Varano Institute of Legal Medicine. It will come soon returned to his loved onesso they can say their last goodbye.

A story that has already been around the web and that has left a lot of bitterness in the hearts of all those who have found themselves reading it. The cause that prompted such a young man to give up his life is not yet clear, they will be alone further investigations to shed light on what happened.