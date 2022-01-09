The Spanish League is one of the best competitions in the world, and although it is now experiencing a slight downturn, in recent years it has dominated the European scene. That does not mean that throughout history, fans of this league have had to “put up with” players of dubious quality.
This is a list with the 20 worst players who have gone through the Spanish championship.
His letter of introduction to the A Coruña club was as follows: “I am a mix between Ronaldo and Rivaldo.” After four seasons, he did not reach the 25 games played and left on loan to various teams. Absolute failure.
Real Madrid, Oviedo, Barcelona and Seville were the teams that were “lucky” to have the Croatian player in their ranks. In none of these teams could he stand out in the way he did in the Red Star.
The forward reference in Colombia landed in Madrid to try to consolidate in European football. After 14 games and not a single goal scored, he returned the way he had come.
To appreciate the lack of quality of the Nigerian player one only has to observe that he is known more for a derogatory chant than for his own football. Historical “meme” of Barça.
His career was not as bad as that of other footballers on this list, but his time in Barcelona will be difficult to remember. He passed without pain or glory for Spanish football.
The Ukrainian defender came as a player of the future to establish himself in one of the best teams in the world: Pep Guardiola’s Barça. The only memory we have in Barcelona of him is that he did not even learn a single word of Spanish.
Real Madrid signed him from Zaragoza as one of the great promises of Spanish football. He has captained the Spanish team in his Olympic silver and is currently in the ranks of the first Madrid team. But it must be recognized that every time he enters the field he shows obvious lack of talent.
There has always been talk of the difficulty English players have in adapting to football outside their country. Jonathan Woodgate was not going to be less. Real Madrid will always remember that game against Athletic club in which an own goal was scored and minutes later he was sent off.
He is on this list not because of his beginnings at the culé club, which were anything but bad, becoming one of the best defenders in the world. As of 2018 his knee injury has prevented him from completing even a single good match. Barcelona is paying him a millionaire annually to have him seated in the stands. Absolute disaster.
Five years Real Madrid endured the Dutch player. Mainly for the 14 million euros they had paid for one of the pearls of the Feiendoord. His constant lack of seriousness was coupled with a palpable lack of talent that make him a soccer failure.
The Catalan center-back spent too many years in the Barça first team. That gray time prior to the arrival of Guardiola.
The French central Valencia is one of the defenders with the least aptitude to defend that have been seen on a pitch. Little more to add to its obvious lack of quality.
He was the first Korean to play in the Spanish league. First at Real Sociedad and then at Numancia, but neither team was able to score a single goal.
The French player was on the Real Madrid squad for six months. The most striking thing about his stay was that time he fell asleep on the bench.
He arrived at Deportivo de La Coruña with the poster of one of the best Uruguayan strikers. Claw and goal are what usually define the Uruguayan attackers, but Taborda could only score five goals in the three seasons he was in the Galician team.
The surname is not always synonymous with quality. It has also happened with Zidane’s children. Jordi Cruyff tried it in Barcelona and in other greats on the European scene, but it was finally shown that he did not inherit his father’s ability with the ball.
In this case, he is not included in the list due to his lack of quality, because throughout his career he has completed very good seasons, but Betis paid 27 million for him and he never managed to settle in the team. Failure of the Verdiblancos.
As a Brazilian winger, he became one of the worst signings in the history of Barça. He will always be remembered for the fact that Bartomeu preferred to invest the money in him instead of going after Marco Asensio.
It is one of the clear representations of those bad signings that Barcelona made at the beginning of the century. He arrived as a promise to the ranks of the culé club, however he never showed an iota of having the level to play in the league.
He came from English football wanting to succeed in the Madrid capital, but he had neither the luck nor the enough opportunities to win a place. After 35 games he returned to the British Isles to play for Celtic.
