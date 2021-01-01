Today dismiss the Leganes this especially gloomy-looking 2020 south of the capital. The downgrade has contributed in Butarque more drama to a panorama especially weighed down by the misfortunes that, last year, hit the pepineros over and over again. It is not for that reason that these twelve months have been saturated with proper names with a taste of misery. But there are also them with an aftertaste of happiness and hope. These are the 20 proper names that have marked the 366 days (2020 was leap) hardest of Leganés in the last decade.

1.- In Nesyri

The year began in Butarque with the abrupt departure of En Nesyri. When the pepineros believed they had their renewal on track, Sevilla launched into their signing threatening to pay the clause if an agreement was not reached. Finally, his transfer was agreed for the 20 million that cost his freedom in exchange for Leganés to achieve some perks. The march of the Moroccan left the team very touched in the spirit and sports.

2.- Braithwaite

When Leganés thought that En Nesyri’s wound had already healed, surely the hardest blow of the entire season came. Barça signed Braithwaite after paying his 18 million clause to cover Dembélé’s resignation. He did it out of the market (February) and clinging to a regulation that prevented Leganés from incorporating a replacement. Painful amputation that cut off not only the blue and white squad, but also a good part of their hopes of salvation.

3.- Bartomeu

The name of the former president of FC Barcelona still stings in Butarque. Under his erratic mandate it was decided to execute the lunge of the signing of Braithwaite. A 100% legal incorporation, they insist on Leganés, but also 100% dubious in ethical terms, they add in La Avenida de los Once Leones. And to top it all, the day the signing was announced, the president publicly expressed solidarity with Leganés and asked to repeal the same rule that he himself had wielded to transfer his problems to the pepineros. That phrase and attitude was the last straw for patience in many impotent offices in Butarque.

4.- Bacca

Leganés tried to repair the damage left by Braithwaite by looking for a substitute who would be able to cover his gap. They found it in Carlos Bacca, a perfect reinforcement that met the desire of Bacca himself, Leganés and his home club, Villarreal. But the RFEF refused to give Leganés special permission to incorporate the Colombian despite the loss of Braithwaite. A new institutional slap shook Butarque.

5.- Aguirre

His arrival still took place in 2019, but until the end of last season, he was the banner of blue and white hope. Clinging to his seniority, his experience and his energetic disposition, Leganés kept the hope of salvation even when Leganés himself did not believe in it. And he almost got it on the last day. To the south of the capital Aguirre added his first descent of his career, between the occasional brush with the club, but knowing that, without his contribution, it would have been impossible to dream until the last second.

6.- Jovic

And with him, Cuadra Fernández (field referee) and Sánchez Martínez (VAR referees). They all made up a trio of terror that robbed Leganés of the possibility of an epic stay when, on the last day, the ball touched the hand of the Serbian attacker from Real Madrid inside the area. Clear penalty. Penalty not whistled by the match officials. Neither VAR by means of they took the step to indicate the eleven meters that, of having been transformed into a goal, surely would have supposed the salvation of the Lega. That is why his fall to hell was also a decrease in VAR.

7.- Assalé

He arrived in January to become En Nesyri’s replacement. A hope with Champions fanfare (he came from playing it with Young Boys) that was extinguished in the silence of the bench (Aguirre never gave him an important role), but which, for now, will remain in the history of Leganés as the last player to he scored a goal in First with Leganés. He was also the author of the last goal in the elite that was scored in Butarque.

8.- Oscar

He was surely the player who grew the most in Leganés last season. His second assignment in Butarque suited him wonderfully, and even more so he grew in the responsibility of being the new benchmark for the team. His goals (goals almost always) replaced those of En Nesyri and Braithwaite. But the most important ever came. On that last day of his was the last clear opportunity with which he was able to save his own against his own, against Real Madrid. But he did not enter. It was a bitter end to his cucumber journey, also entangled by Aguirre’s veiled accusations of a supposed feigned injury.

9.- Blades

A descent does not close in one day. It is confirmed in many tragedies. The one in Vigo was, for Leganés, perhaps one of the toughest of 2020. On March 22, against a direct rival and with everything in favor (Celta played with ten from 21 ‘for red to Bradaric), the pepineros lost (1-0) and sentenced their anticipated descent. This is how many in Butarque sensed it after a result that, with having been a draw, would have served for Lega now to continue among the best and it would have been Celta who descended. The goal, by the way, was made by the usual one: Iago Aspas.

10.- Garitano

With the departure of Aguirre, a name emerged with force. Asier Garitano, hero of Leganés’ promotion to Second and First, could be his replacement. But tired from a complex year in Vitoria, the Bergara coach preferred to take time to rest and not take the reins of Leganés. It would have been a resounding return that even today is not ruled out for any near future at Leganés. Because there are heroes who are always welcome.

11.- Szymanowski

Speaking of heroes, Szymanowski was a Leganés who, under his acceleration, rose to First. He made thirteen goals in the year of promotion and eight in the year of permanence. The last, to Athletic, served to certify it in San Mamés. But after the glory came misery. Injuries haunted him and cut him off to make him only play five minutes of official competition between December 2017 and July 2020. He left with only one official call-up in his last season with the pepineros. Farewell through the back door for one of the great winners and also losers of the most recent Leganés.

12.- Bustinza

His tears flooded Spain. It was on the last day when, devastated by the effort, exhausted in despair, the Leganés captain stood in front of the cameras and cried. He cried, cried and cried. And between sobs and sobs, a message: “People are having a fucking time in the hospital. If with this we show them that you have to fight to the end, that you don’t have to give up, it will have been worth it ”. If you ever wonder what Leganés is, check out these images. It will not be necessary to explain anything else.

13.- Butarque

Bustinza cried in a Butarque that, that afternoon, after drawing against Real Madrid, sounded silent. Round, heavy and sticky. Silence of grief. Silence of rage. No one was in the stands to applaud the effort of a team that deserved a tsunami of recognition. Leganés lost the key factor of the support of their team in the last matches, but not the affection of a fans that never failed to make that stadium a recurring torture for the enemies.

14.- Aviles

In the middle of a burned ground, the irruption of this youth squad was one of the green shoots of Leganés. He was close to leaving, but Aguirre recruited him for the final stretch and the kid earned his continuity in the team. His goal (great goal) to Osasuna was one of the best of the year. This season he has stayed in the first team. He is the first youth squad to break into Leganés’ first team in the last decade.

15.- Martin Ortega

And in the middle of a sports hurricane, her. The pandemic. The one that marked us all and that in the case of Leganés had its own first name. Martín Ortega, the club’s general manager, was his first positive. On March 13, it was made public that he had been infected and the confinement of the cucumber template was accelerated before the state of alarm was decreed. It did not test negative until 38 days later. He was also the protagonist for directly leading the negotiation on salary cuts with the staff and coaching staff.

16.- Juan Muñoz.

Linked to the coronavirus, this 25-year-old Sevillano striker has been the first and only player in the squad to have passed COVID-19 while being active with the Blue and White team. It happened this season and, luckily for him and for all his colleagues, no one else contracted the disease. After 14 isolation, he returned to training as if nothing had happened.

17.- Abandon

When the pandemic raged, the news of his return arrived. The former head of communication of the club (that and something else) returned to Butarque a year after his departure. In Australia he made a career, grew in his field and returned to implement a new growth plan in Leganés. Now he works as head of communication and business with a roadmap that applies despite the decline. His return was one of the most applauded news south of the capital.

18.- Marti

The Mallorcan coach emerged by surprise as the new cucumber coach. His name had not been shuffled in some pools in which other options had been mentioned (and touched): Garitano himself, Muñiz or Iraola, among others. Finally, this prowler of promotions became a tenant of a bench that this season has only one objective: promotion.

19.- Gaku

In a fully national squad, the Japanese brings the exotic touch. Also of quality. He is the first Japanese in the history of Leganés and also a footballer capable of opening the doors of a new market to pepineros. Under his name the club is already beginning to exploit new possibilities in the Far East.

20.- Wigan

The finishing touch to 2020 has been a striking operation. Felipe Moreno, owner of Leganés, has launched into the purchase of Wigan, the English club in which Roberto Martínez, the now Belgium coach, was formed. In 2013 he won the FA Cup against Manchester City. Now he competes in the equivalent of the Spanish Second B. An exotic brooch for a tough year to which Leganés now hopes to change a number. And not from 2020 to 2021, but from 1st to 2nd.