As part of the celebration of the bicentennial of diplomatic relations between the United States and Mexico, The Aztec country has put into circulation a special edition of the MX$20 coinwhich features two eagles and celebrates the joint work of both countries in the global north.

In a ceremony in which representatives of both countries and the Governor of the Bank of Mexico, Victoria Rodríguez, were present, it was introduced and officially began to circulate the MX$20 coin that commemorates the diplomatic relations between Mexico and the United States.

December 12, 1822, when the president of the United States, James Monroe, received Minister José Manuel Zozaya, representing Agustín de Iturbide, is considered the beginning of diplomatic relations between both nations, as explained by Rogelio Ramírez de la O, the Head of the Unit for North America. Therefore, from December of last year until now, Different events have been held to commemorate the bicentennial of this relationship, among which the presentation of this coin stands out.

For Ken Salazar, United States ambassador to Mexico, this coin is a symbol of the integration between both nations and the deep ties that unite both communities. “It is an honor that it is the first that Mexico coins including another country”highlighted the diplomat through his X account, formerly Twitter.

What is the currency that commemorates the relationship between the United States and Mexico?



The MX$20 coin, which began to circulate on December 6, has characteristics that make it unique. According to the official site of El Banco de México, on the obverse, the coin presents in the center the National Shield, accompanied by the legend in relief “United Mexican States”.

The obverse of the coin bears the inscription “Two hundred years of Diplomatic Relations between the United Mexican States and the United States of America”. In the center, there is an engraving of two eagles, representing both nations and accompanied by the texts “Golden Eagle” and “Bald Eagle”. In addition, a microtext is presented, which says “Friendship, sovereignty and cooperation” and the latent image “200”.

At the bottom of the coin, called the exergue, the denomination “$20” and the years “1822” and “2022” appear. On the edge it has a discontinuous striation. The coin has a total weight of 12.67 grams, 5.51 of which correspond to the central part, which is a silver nickel silver alloy, and 7.16 to the bronze and aluminum alloy of the perimeter ring. The dodecagonal piece measures 30 millimeters.