Little by little more names of “privileged” who have already received the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus are being known. This time it was not known through a journalistic revelation: it was the Government itself that released a list with 70 leaders who passed through the Posadas Hospital to get immunized.

The most important name on the list is Alberto Fernandez, who was vaccinated on January 21. The president had recounted the experience on Twitter: “Getting vaccinated serves to be immune to the coronavirus. Let’s do it,” he said at the time.

On the list is the now former minister of Health Ginés González García, who was vaccinated the same day as Alberto Fernández and also shared his experience with a photo.

Among the 70 names is also the Minister of Economy, Martin Guzman. The 38-year-old official received the dose days before the scandal that ended with the resignation of González García was uncovered.

Eduardo Duhalde, ‘Chiche’ Duhalde and Daniel Scioli and other leaders who appear on the list.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Felipe Solá, is another one that appears. As they argued from the Government, Solá was vaccinated at the request of the Foreign Ministry’s medical team, as they were members of the population at risk and were also subjected to permanent personal exchanges for their work.

A name that had not transpired until this Monday and that appears on the list is that of Daniel Scioli, the ambassador to Brazil and former Buenos Aires governor.

Carlos Zannini, Attorney at the National Treasury and one of the leaders closest to Cristina Kirchner, is among those vaccinated with Sputnik V. But the most scandalous thing is that, according to the records of the Argentine Integrated Health Information System, SISA, the 66-year-old official was vaccinated as “health personnel.”

Also on the list are Julio Vitobello, Secretary General of the Presidency, and the press spokesman for the Presidency, Juan Pablo Biondi.

Attract attention to appear Sergio Chodos, the representative for the Southern Cone on the board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is the intermediary between the agency and the Government in negotiating the debt.

Among the 20 most relevant names is also that of the Ambassador of Paraguay and former Governor of Chaco, Oscar Domingo Peppo.

Jorge “Topo” Devotee -who also appears on the list- is very close to the Kirchner family. Published the book Nestor, the man who changed everything (Editorial Planeta), in whose presentation Alberto Fernández cried. Devoto began working with Néstor Kirchner in the 90s, where he designed his first campaign for mayor and governor.

Another of the vaccinated VIP is Lisandro Bonelli, nephew of Ginés González García. Bonelli was his uncle’s right-hand man and Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Health. According to Clarín, the nephew resigned in the last hours after knowing his participation in the VIP vaccination of the organism.

Marcelo Ariel Guille He is an alternate director of Carpor SA, a company employed by the Ministry of Health. He is the son of Félix Guille, who was one of the first to appear on the list published by this newspaper. Félix is ​​71 years old and worked in advisory services, direction and business management. Father and son are on the official list.

The VIP vaccination also reached historical “barons of the suburbs” as Hugo Curto, who was a Peronist mayor of the Buenos Aires Tres de Febrero party for almost 25 years. He was defeated in elections, in 2015, by the macrista Diego Valenzuela.

Another historical Peronist reached is Lorenzo Pepe. Pepe is an old railroad union leader and former deputy. He was born in 1931. He is the current head of the Juan Domingo Perón National Institute.

A code name listed is Eugenio Daniel Zanarini: current Superintendent of Health Services (SSS), the body that manages the funds of the union social work.

Lastly, the Duhaldes: Eduardo, his historical partner “Chiche” (Hilda González) and two of his daughters, María Eva and Julia.

Eduardo Duhalde is a historical “cacique” of the Buenos Aires party of Lomas de Zamora. He was mayor, deputy, conventional constituent, vice president and even president of the Nation (2002-2003). He is currently president of the Argentine Productive Movement.

“Chiche” was a national deputy, national senator and First Lady.

Also on the list are the 10 political, union and business leaders who were vaccinated by the Posadas Hospital staff at the facilities of the National Health Ministry on February 18. The first list that uncovered the scandal for the Government’s ‘VIP Vaccination’.

They are: Horacio Verbitsky; Florencio, Lourdes, Matilde and Dolores Noya Aldrey; Seza Manukian; Happy Guille; Jorge Taiana; Salomón Schachter and Eduardo Valdés.

