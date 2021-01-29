From these latitudes one usually sees an unreachable mirror in Europe. And football is just one of the areas in which people insist on copying recipes from the Old Continent and weighing their qualities against local mistakes. Argentine clubs are known to suffer from a fragile economy. Now it is also known that the same thing happens there.

The crisis derived from the coronavirus pandemic collapsed a structure that was already hit. Thus, European football is preparing to face a second season of losses, which according to the consulting firm Deloitte would be 2,000 million euros between 2019-20 and 2020-21 for the 20 most powerful clubs on the continent.

The president of Juventus and the European Club Association (ECA), Andrea Agnelli, raises the concern and slides that the red numbers would be between 6,500 and 8,500 million euros between the two seasons and assured that “about 360 clubs” needed economic injections, through debt or the inflow of private capital.

“I saw Deloitte’s estimate, and I think it’s going to be tougher than that. The 2019-20 season has only had three or four months of crisis, with empty stadiums, no fans, less commercial and television revenue and from my point of view in view, 2020-21 will be a complete season without fans in the stadiums, “Agnelli said during the virtual meeting ‘e-Think Sport 2021’. The Italian executive also predicted falls in television broadcasting contests and recalled that the Bundesliga yielded a 10% your rights in the period 2021-25. The Italian Serie A has just opened its contest for the period from 2021 to 2024 while the Spanish LaLiga has to do so soon for the 2022-23 campaign.

Agnelli’s statements come in the same week that the consulting firm Deloitte presented its study “Football Money League”, in which it reviews the main numbers of the most economically powerful clubs in European football and reflects a drop in income of more than 1,000 million euros, from the 9,300 million they generated together in 2018-19, to 8,200 in 2019-20.

Most of this reduction in income derives from television, some 937 million euros according to the consultancy’s calculations, which respond to the return of money to users due to the interruption of the championships.

Some 257 million would correspond to the fall in revenue on match day: this includes the income from season tickets, tickets and consumption within the stadium, which as of March was reduced to zero and represented a decrease of 257 million, only in the 2019-20 season. However, commercial income was not affected, with an increase of 105 million.

The consultant anticipates that the economic impact of the absence of spectators will not be known until the end of this season, and always depending on the conditions of the pandemic, which generates a new danger for the big clubs, which tend to fill their field. every time they play home and have all the tickets sold.

“Match day activities are often a cornerstone of the clubs business model and help other segments of the business. Without knowing how many fans will be able to return to their old ways, there will be uncertainty about how quickly clubs can rebuild. business at pre-pandemic levels “, warns the Deloitte study, led for another year by Barcelona and Real Madrid as the two clubs with the highest income.

Despite the red numbers that the balance showed in August 2020 and the crisis that led to the departure of President Josep Maria Bartoméu, Barcelona remains at the top of the clubs that generate the most profits, with revenues of more than 715 million euros in the last season. They are followed by Real Madrid, with 714.9 million and Bayern Munich, with 634.1 million. The Germans, at the same time, are the ones that reduced their income the least (4%) of the top 10 of the ranking of the most powerful clubs.

Manchester United came in fourth place, with a revenue drop of 131.1 million euros. And Liverpool completed the Top 5 for the first time since the 2001/2002 season, with 558.6 million euros. As specified in the report, only two member clubs in the ranking increased their income compared to the 2018/2019 season: FC Zenit (15th) and Everton (17th). On the side of Everton, it has to do with a high growth in the club’s commercial plane.

The twenty teams that make up the ranking compiled by Deloitte generated 8,200 million euros during the 2019/20 season, representing a decrease of 12% after the historical record registered in the 2018/2019 season.

Source: EFE