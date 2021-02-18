They are like puzzle pieces that fit precisely into a talk to explain something, give a teaching or express an idea. We include them daily and naturally in our language, but sayings contain much more than a set of words in the form of a prayer, they are part of popular wisdom, traces of tradition, the voice of the elderly.

Short, easy to remember and generally with a rhyming structure, the sayings (if we look at it from the western culture) have French origin, “refrain” -which means “chorus” – and they were transmitted from generation to generation for hundreds of years.

And although they are usually anonymous, for decades we hear them say to our grandparents and then to our parents and many are already part of our family memory.

We are also educated through sayings and their wisdom.

Some are even names of songs or titles of books, movies, or television shows. Examples of sayings that are repeated regularly: “In the blacksmith’s house, a wooden knife” “He who laughs last, laughs better”, “A good understanding, few words”.

But what are the 20 most popular short sayings, with their meaning.

1) There is no harm that does not come for good

It is usually used when you are living a complicated situation, as a phrase that invites you to find the positive side of things. An optimistic message that says that even from the most difficult experiences a good teaching can be obtained.

2) Like a stick like a chip

It expresses that we all inherit from our parents or the environment in which we grow up determined values, behaviors, tastes, affinities, talents. And also many of its vices or defects. The origin of this expression could be in the Latin phrase Qualis pater talis filius (of such father such son).

3) In the blacksmith’s house, wooden knife

A very popular saying in the Spanish language. It indicates that people who are dedicated to certain trades or activities do not apply them on a daily basis at home. For example: a bricklayer whose walls have not been plastered for years.

Popular sayings flood the web with illustrations and videos.

4) There is no worse blind than the one who does not want to see

Even if a truth is clearly exposed before our eyes, we may not see it because our heart prefers to avoid knowing it. It may be because it doesn’t hurt to see it, or because we don’t believe it, or because we should look the other way. But it is a negative saying.

5) He who does not run, flies.

It refers to that, when there is an interest or a situation to take advantage and make a profit, the interested will go ahead and act with great haste. In a way, it talks about seizing opportunities. But it is also used towards ignoble gestures or disloyal weapons that some people use to achieve a goal.

6) There is no evil that lasts a hundred years, nor a body that resists it

Bad moments always happen, no matter how difficult the situation you are going through. It is only a matter of waiting and resisting. And if they do not happen, if the body does not resist it, it will be then that we will no longer be in this life. Somehow, it is a saying that comforts in every way.

The enormous storyteller Luis Landriscina handles the proverb like few others.

7) He who covers a lot little squeezes

It refers to people who get involved in many projects, plans, and challenges and then feel overwhelmed by not being able to meet all of their commitments. If you want to do a lot at the same time, the result will be mediocre in everything you do. Parents often use this saying with their young children to help them focus on their essential goals.

8) A good understanding, few words

If something is clear it is not necessary to complicate to express it. It is usually used when a topic is firmly and simply explained to someone and they seem to “not understand” what is being said. Or when you go a long way to convey a message that is considered quite obvious.

9) A gift horse does not look at its teeth

It is a saying that conveys the importance of being grateful. A person who criticizes a gift received without seeing is often told that he did not have to make any effort to obtain it.

If something is clearly said, it will not be difficult to understand.

10) To foolish words, deaf ears

It is often used before a hurtful phrase. This saying proposes learning to discard the words that seek to harm us and only keep those that do us good to the spirit. Anyway, in a strong saying to answer someone we love.

11) Raise crows and they will gouge out your eyes

It refers to the good education given by the parents. If you pass on evil attitudes to your children, they will repeat them in your life, even with those from whom you learned them.

12) Make yourself famous and go to sleep

Even if it is a minimal act that defines you as a good -or bad- person, it will be enough to be remembered for that. That attitude will surely mark the image that you will leave in the memory of others.

The saying is exaggerated. But it synthesizes that our children will be how we raise them.

13) The thief believes that all are of his condition

This saying indicates that people who act bad believe that others do too. And even worse: the flaws they see in others actually define them.

14) From said to fact there is a long way

It means that speaking is easy, but you must act accordingly. It is usually used in cases of people who promise something all the time, or talk and talk, but never carry out their actions.

15) The master’s eye makes cattle fat

No one is more successful than yourself to take care of your interests and work hard to carry out your own business. You cannot leave matters that are important to you in the hands of others.

16) He who is silent grants

If in a talk or discussion we do not raise our point of view on an issue, we allow others to decide for us. By remaining silent in some way we are giving our endorsement.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Every time they meet, the rumor of love returns.

17) Where there was fire, ashes remain

It is often used to express that when there was true love in a couple, it can reappear even over the years and even at the least expected moment.

18) Tell me who you hang out with and I’ll tell you who you are

It means that the people we choose as friends talk about who we are. This saying is often said when you surround yourself with people with a bad reputation.

The Libertadores against Boca made many fans forget the hardships of relegation.

19) He who laughs last laughs best

This saying is aimed at those who celebrate a victory early, that is, when things are not yet defined. Its use is very frequent in board games where someone seems to be winning the game and, at the end, the situation turns around.

20) On Tuesday, do not get married or embark

It is one of the many sayings that refers to Tuesday, a day that in ancient times – and still today – was considered bad luck. It alludes to choosing that day for a situation as compromising as getting married or as risky as facing the dangers of the sea.