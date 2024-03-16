An installation by Eva Fàbregas in 'When Forms Come Alive', at the Hayward Gallery in London. Jo Underhill

Hayward Gallery. London. Until May 6

The season's exhibition in the London room, a small brutalist temple on the south bank of the Thames, is dedicated to 21 sculptors of recent decades who worked with impossible forms, from the hanging works of Ruth Asawa to the futurist totems of Marguerite Humeau. In addition to two Spanish artists: Teresa Solar Abboud, who presents one of the mutant chrysalises that she brought to Venice, and Eva Fàbregas, recently honored in Berlin with her soft sculptures.

One of June Crespo's new works, in curved teardrop steel sheet, for her exhibition at the Guggenheim Bilbao. Ander Sagastiberri

June Crespo. Vascular

Guggenheim Bilbao. Until the 9th of June

The Navarrese sculptor, who could also be part of the previous exhibition, stars in an individual exhibition that describes her work as an encounter with herself and with others. The tour reflects the growing freedom that Crespo demonstrates in his practice and establishes a dialogue with his neighbors in the museum: his raw metals converse with the arte povera of Giovanni Anselmo and with the spider of Louise Bourgeois.

The performance 'Imponderabilia', created by Abramovic and Ulay in 1977, performed again at the Stedelijk in Amsterdam. Fabian Landewee

Stedelijk Museum. Amsterdam. Until July 14th

Coming from the Royal Academy, the exhibition offers a new look at the performance pioneer, sometimes ridiculed for her overexposure in recent years. The tour ranges from her exciting work alongside Ulay to interventions such as The House With The Ocean View, a house built inside the museum in which she lived for 12 days shortly after 9/11. Her performances will be performed every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

'Cookery Class' (1958), 'collage' by George Grosz. Estate of George Grosz, Princeton, NJ/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2023

Kleine Grosz Museum. Berlin. Until the 2nd of June

Opened in a former gas station south of Berlin, this small museum, as its name in German indicates, offers walks through the work of Grosz, whom the Nazis classified as a degenerate artist. This exhibition reviews the collages and photomontages that he made when he went into exile in the United States based on advertising images, with which he ridiculed incipient consumerism with the same taste for social caricature that the portraits of him in Weimar Germany exuded.

An image from the series “Domingos, 1994-1997”, by Xavier Ribas, in Foto Colectania (Barcelona). XAVIER RIBAS / VEGAP

Photo Colectania. Barcelona. Until the 2nd of June

From Ramón Masats to Laia Abril, the exhibition at the Barcelona center includes a selection of 160 photographs from a collection of more than 3,000, chosen by curator Carles Guerra. The original arrangement of the works in the rooms allows new meanings to emerge that an isolated image could never have generated.

The nostalgic realism of Isabel Quintanilla makes history at the Thyssen. The Madrid artist, a master in the detailed representation of everyday life, becomes the first Spaniard to whom the museum dedicates a monographic exhibition.

Chantal Akerman, in privacy. An exhibition in Barcelona proposes a tour of the video installations of the filmmaker, who died in 2015, in which a dreamy and dramatic work is drawn, crossed by themes such as love or history.

Miquel Barceló and ceramics as an extreme form of painting. The sample We are all Greek It brings together his forays into the discipline over the last 30 years in La Pedrera in Barcelona.

Rafael Canogar, a museum for the master of informalism. Toledo inaugurates a permanent exhibition with works by the pioneer of abstraction and member of the El Paso Group, still active at 88 years old.

