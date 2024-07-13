Rosario de Velasco painting, in an undated image. Thyssen Museum

Rosary of Velasco

Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum. Madrid. Until 15 September.

After the successful monographic exhibition dedicated to Isabel Quintanilla, the Thyssen once again hits the mark with Rosario de Velasco. A member of the Las Sinsombrero generation, the women of 1927, the painter enjoyed great recognition before the Civil War, but her memory faded away until she fell into oblivion. Following a call on social media to find her work, the museum is bringing together paintings, illustrations and works that, until now, were in unknown whereabouts. More information in this report by Silvia Hernando.

‘The Fortune Teller’ (1924-25), by María Blanchard, honoured at the Picasso Museum in Malaga. Studio Monique Bernaz Geneva

Maria Blanchard. Painter despite cubism

Picasso Museum Malaga. Until September 29.

Beyond her relationship with her friend Juan Gris in avant-garde Paris, the rest of the painter’s career was framed in a somewhat tortured figuration that left behind the well-known cubist influence. Going against the current of her time, Blanchard focused on unusual themes such as childhood and care, which give added relevance to a work that is not always as well known as the name of its author. More information in this review by Silvia Hernando.

‘In the Legion’ (2022), one of Jeff Wall’s last photographs, exhibited at La Virreina in Barcelona. JEFF WALL

Jeff Wall. Possible Tales

La Virreina. Barcelona. Until October 13th.

Since the 1980s, the Canadian has helped redefine the relationship between photography and contemporary art. His tableaux, presented in light boxes and which give prominence to staging and composition, leave aside the notion of document and the “decisive moment”, while also abounding in the enigmas that every image contains. More information in this review by Andrea Valdés.

Several paintings by Judy Chicago at her exhibition at the Serpentine Galleries, London. Jo Underhill. Courtesy Judy Chicago and Serpentine

Judy Chicago: Revelations

Serpentine Galleries. London. Until 1 October.

Considered one of the precursors of feminist art, Chicago is the protagonist of one of her largest European retrospectives, while an unpublished manuscript that she wrote in the early seventies is being published, while she was planning her masterpiece, The Dinner PartyThe exhibition focuses on drawing, a medium in which she has been working for six decades, but also brings together her early works, part of her archives and also her preparatory studies. More information in this interview with Raquel Peláez.

A room in the exhibition ‘Bauhaus and National Socialism’ at the Bauhaus Museum in Weimar. Thomas Müller (Thomas Müller)

Bauhaus and National Socialism

Weimar (Germany). Until September 15.

Spread across three venues in the German city (the Bauhaus Museum, the Schiller Museum and the Museum Neues Weimar), the exhibition recalls that many people adapted to this new context and continued working as designers and architects, while a hundred teachers and students actively collaborated with the Nazis. The story was well-known, but not well-documented. This exhibition answers that question. More information in this report by Álex Vicente.

And also:

The Cuenca Museum, a harbinger of pictorial modernity. An exhibition in Madrid pays tribute to that pioneering experience that introduced the world to a new Spanish avant-garde. Another in Cuenca examines the work of Jordi Teixidor, who is closely linked to the history of the centre.

Dogs, cats, horses and ducks: the “multi-species families” of photographer Estela de Castro are coming to Malaga. La Térmica is hosting an exhibition of the portraits that the photographer has taken of people with the animals they live with. The project will travel to Cuba, where it is planned to expand.

Warhol and Vijande, a date in Madrid. An 80s EMT Madrid bus pass signed by Andy Warhol: can there be anything more tacky, more cool, more tacky at the same time? It shines among the memorabilia of this memorable camera exhibition. It commemorates Warhol’s legendary visit to Madrid in 1983 to inaugurate the exhibition Pistolas, Cuchillos y Cruces at the Fernando Vijande gallery.

Silvia Bächli’s work spends the summer in Santander. Her exhibition is titled Music sheet and it is a sequence of drawings hung at different heights that, room after room, add meaning in their persistent accumulation.. The result is an excellent exhibition, the first major monographic exhibition by the Swiss author in our country.

‘Balsa’ (2011), a work by Patricia Dauder at Artium (Vitoria). Iron Erredeiro

Patience and observation define the roadmap of Patricia Dauder, an artist of radical rigor and resistance who is exhibiting at Artium (Vitoria). As if she were an ethnologist, her projects focus on the study of the passage of time and the traces it leaves in natural and emotional landscapes, resulting in works related to remains, erosion and ruins.

Martha Jungwirth is the star of the season at the Guggenheum Bilbao. Despite being one of the protagonists of the particular renaissance of the arts in Vienna after the World War, the artist remains relatively unknown in Spain. This retrospective resolves this pending issue.

Feminist art at the IVAM. The second wave of feminism swept through Europe in the sixties, although it would not reach Spain and Portugal, mired in their respective dictatorships, until almost a decade later. Patricia Mayayo and Giulia Lamoni bring together a broad list of artists at the IVAM to demonstrate the relationship that existed in the feminist and artistic processes of both countries and to defend a historical reading specific to southern Europe.

In 1951, the millionth tourist landed in Spain, at the same time as the first US ambassador since the Civil War arrived in Madrid. This would be the beginning of an alliance between tourism, dictatorship and capitalism that marked a decisive turn in Spanish history in the 20th century. An exhibition at the Bòlit in Girona traces the Spanish tourist boom through the works of various German artists.

‘Nan Letènite / In Eternity’ (2021), by Widline Cadet, one of the works in her exhibition at the Casa de América in Madrid. Wideline Cadet

Haitian photographer Widline Cadet’s fragments of identity. The artist presents her work for the first time in Spain: a reflection on memory, race and the fragmented nature of the diaspora, where time and space blur to create a family archive. It can be seen at the Casa de América in Madrid.

Photographer Leopold Samsó is the subject of another retrospective in Torroella de Montgrí (Girona) that brings together his portraits and landscapes at the Palau Solterra in this municipality on the Costa Brava.

In Toulouse, the Bemberg Foundation presents an exhibition that brings together more than 200 works by 83 artists that explore the intersection between high and low culture through different visual techniques, and reflects the richness and complexity of South America’s cultural identity.

Spies, nudes and scandal: Helmut Newton in turbulent 20th-century Berlin. An exhibition in the German capital shows the work of the famous portraitist of the female nude alongside that of half a dozen photographers who trace the turbulent recent history of the German capital.

The Hirshhorn Museum in Washington during its construction, in June 1973, one year before its inauguration. Harry Neufeld / Smithsonian Institution Archives

Contemporary art in the concrete doughnut: the Hirshhorn turns 50. The national museum was born from a collector’s donation of 12,000 works. An exhibition of its treasures celebrates the anniversary at its headquarters in Washington, an icon of brutalist architecture.

Also in the U.S. capital, several Hispanic artists are exhibiting their vision of the world. The exhibition New Worlds, Women to Follow in 2024, by the National Museum of Women in the Arts, includes artists from Argentina, Chile, Peru, Venezuela, Mexico and Spain.

The decolonial approach of the Museum of Modern Art of Medellín consists of two exhibitions, Kalabongó and Desafiar, dedicated entirely to Afro-Colombian artists.

