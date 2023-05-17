Real Madrid is one of the clubs that has signed the best in the last decade. Below we show you the 20 most expensive signings in its history where names of Legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Zidane, Figo and much more appear…
He arrived from Chelsea as a very promising winger in the 2007/08 season, but with the transfer revolution prepared by Florentino Pérez, he had to make room for the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaká, Benzema and company… He left a good memory of the.
Possibly it has been one of the most profitable signings in the history of Real Madrid. Benzema is currently the team captain and his performances speak for themselves. He is a player who ”plays for people who know football”. A mix between Ronaldo Nazario and Zinedine Zidane according to Florentino Pérez.
According to the Catalan press, Modric came to Real Madrid to cover up shame. He did not convince many people to sign him, but Mourinho warned that he would dazzle the Bernabéu. The rest is history. We are talking about a living legend.
He is the best goalkeeper in the world today and we could even classify him as the best in the history of Real Madrid due to the level he has shown since his arrival in 2018. €35M is a bargain for a goalkeeper who is almost insurmountable.
He was one of the members of ”El Madrid de los Galacticos”. The ball hit him fell in love with the Santiago Bernabéu. David has been a player who generated much more from his marketing than from his contributions on the pitch.
Luka Modric recommended his signing, but Mateo never had a place at Real Madrid. He had the golden age of Kroos, Casemiro and Modric ahead of him and he wanted to emigrate in search of minutes. His conductions delighted the White Feud.
He arrived at Real Madrid with a knackered knee, but it was nice to see the best striker in history in the Spanish capital. If the injuries had left him, we would talk about the best in history. €45M for a player of his stature is no longer seen today.
Real Madrid signed him when he was only 18 years old and played for Flamengo. After having been the center of criticism and memes of Spanish football, he has become the benchmark for the best team in the world. To this day he eats at the table of Mbappé and Haaland, and his moment in his form is better than that of these two.
Real Madrid repeated Vini Jr’s operation a year later, but instead of at Flamengo, they fished at Santos. Rodrygo is a footballer who has a special way with the ball, a player capable of dominating time and space. €45M for a player of this stature is a bargain.
Ferland’s time at Real Madrid can be described as a ”yes, but no”. He has never ended up being liked by the fans despite having been a flash player, capable of the best and the worst. Next year he will leave the club.
From being a ”limited” as some cataloged him, to becoming the best central defender in the world. Eder’s problem is that he has been a player who has always been left over, and sometimes it has taken its toll. He has it all. He is born to dominate the big nights.
His signing, apart from being considered top within ”Madrid de los Galacticos”, was very controversial, as he left Barcelona stranded. Something that never forgave him in the City Condal. At that time he could be considered one of the best in the world. Florentino gave a masterclass.
The image summarizes what was his time at Real Madrid: a disaster. He came as a voracious scorer in the Bundesliga and became a residual player. He never had the confidence of the coach and never had the opportunity to play three games in a row.
In Madrid they thought that the Kaká who won a Ballon d’Or and amazed the world in Milan would appear at some point, but injuries killed him. We didn’t see a trace of that player. He let down the ”White Parish”.
The best soccer player in the 2014 World Cup came to Real Madrid wanting to conquer the world, the problem was that he didn’t fit into the system. The CMK triangle was beginning to settle and the midfielder was becoming obsolete. Despite this, James left good details and good records.
Possibly the classiest player to have set foot on the pitch at the Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid signed a world star at that time who had come from dominating the world with Juventus. Possibly his career as a coach in Chamartín was better than his as a player.
The fourth most expensive player in the history of Real Madrid has not yet shown anything. His first season can be considered approved, but he has been a player who has clearly gone from more to less, coming to lose the ownership that was awarded to him by decree.
There is nothing to say. Cristiano Ronaldo is simply one of the best footballers to have worn the Real Madrid shirt. Of course, his output was not exemplary. He will always leave that stain on his file.
The Welshman never took football seriously. He rebelled to leave Tottenham and after appearing in major finals he decided to disassociate himself from the subject. His passion for golf kept him from the good level he showed on the pitch. €100M more than amortized. ”The Man of the Finals”
Chelsea’s Hazard amazed the world and when he signed for Real Madrid he was Top3 in the world. The problem is that this Eden never made it to the Bernabéu. He was 5kg overweight in preseason and never showed his level. Failure.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#expensive #signings #history #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply