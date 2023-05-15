Manchester United has proven to be an economic powerhouse in recent years, but the reality is that few of the signings they have made have been profitable. It is a club that is experiencing the situation it is experiencing, because it has invested heavily in players who have never lived up to expectations. Next we leave you the 20 most expensive signings in its history.
He signed for the red devils in the 08/09 season after having good years at Tottenham for €38M, a fairly high figure for the time. He left goals to remember at the Theater of Dreams.
One of the signings that has failed the most in recent years. Real Madrid became interested in him after he stood out at Ajax, but after he signed for United he has gone from injury to injury without being able to return to that level he showed in that edition of the Champions League.
He left Real Madrid behind to take on a new challenge in England at the helm of an exciting project. Since he left the white fiefdom he has not been in the spotlight again, his level has gradually decreased and despite the fact that he continues to be a guaranteed central defender, the new modern central defenders are beginning to leave him behind.
United put 42 million euros on the table to sign him after the season he did at Borussia Dortmund, where he established himself as one of the best right wingers on the planet, but he never showed his face. The shirt was too big for him.
The ”Little Witch” Verón signed for Manchester United in the 00/01 season, coming from Parma, but did not meet the expectations that were held about him. Although he won titles with the club, his individual performance was questioned and he failed to show his best level of play.
It can be classified as a good signing in Manchester. His contribution in midfield brought stability and balance to the team, and his presence was valued during his time at the club. Although it cannot be denied that there were ups and downs due to injuries.
His technical quality, vision of the game and contributions in attack have made him a respected and valued player at the club. His ability to score important goals and his commitment to social causes have left a positive mark on Mata’s time at Manchester United.
He arrived from Leeds United and marked a stage at the club. Rio has become a Red Devils legend after defending his team for 13 straight seasons. Signing more than amortized.
Possibly another of the worst signings in recent years for Manchester United. They paid 55 million euros for a winger who had a good ”tackle”, but he has proven to be a very limited player on the right wing at Old Trafford.
He was widely criticized on his arrival for his height. They believed that he was not going to be able to perform well in the Premier League, but he has shown that he is more than worth it for the position and has won over the fans in a very short time. He forms one of the best couples in the League with Varane thanks to his great ball output.
The Brazilian signed for Manchester United in the 18/19 season, and so far he has not shown that he has been worth what they paid for him. He is a team player, but not a star as they predicted they would sign.
The 60 million euros that they put on the table for him are well placed for the time when the signing took place and the potential that the player had, but with Martial we have always had the thorn that he could have given a lot further.
He has been one of United’s most profitable signings in recent years. Bruno has become a star in Manchester and has given the best version of himself at Old Trafford. Right now he is the team captain and the leader.
With Casemiro, they signed the best pivot in the world at the time, leaving Madrid an orphan in the last days of the transfer market. He is still adapting to the League, but in England they know that he is an elite player.
The 75 million euros they paid for The noodle They were very well paid at the time. The red evils signed one of the best players on the planet at that time who had just been the MVP of the Champions League final where Madrid got ”La Décima”, but he never finished performing.
They signed him for a large amount of money from Everton, and despite his signing generating a lot of hype at the time, he never quite performed as expected. He spent two seasons and headed for Milan where he displayed the best version of him.
They signed one of the best right wingers of the moment. He came from astonishing the world at Borussia Dortmund sharing a band with Achraf Hakimi, but he has remained an ordinary player. A pity with all that he was capable of offering.
The biggest robbery that has occurred in the world of football in the last decade. Just Harry Maguire. There is not much more to add. 87 million euros. Leicester signed one of the best value for money deals in history.
It is still early to assess his signing, but in his first season he has not lived up to expectations as a player for whom they paid such an amount of money. He has a lot to prove, but it is further proof of the inflation suffered by the market.
Pogba is a player who has squeezed all the marketing he had. They paid 105 million euros for him and he never gave the impression that he was a player of that price or that he was going to finish working on that Manchester United project.
