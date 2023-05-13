One of the most millionaire clubs in the world is Manchester City. The owners of the club are Arab magnates, who in 2008 bought the club in order to manage it with a strong inflow of capital.
Today in 90min we present you the 20 most expensive signings that the club has made in its entire history.
In 2011 the Manchester City team gave the bell by taking over the services of Sergio Aguero.
The ‘Kun’ came to the city team who paid Atlético de Madrid close to 40 million euros for the signing.
the brazilian player Robinho He left Real Madrid in 2008 to sign a contract with Manchester City, in a transfer that was around 43 million euros.
His debut was on the right foot, since in his first game against Chelsea he scored his goal to close the score 3-1.
The defender Nicholas Otamendi He enters this list as one of the players for whom Manchester City paid the most.
In 2015, the city’s high command threw the house out the window and disbursed 44.50 million euros to get their services.
The player came from Valencia where he had an ephemeral step.
The French footballer Eliakim Mangala He left Porto de Portugal in 2014 due to City’s million-dollar offer that put around 45 million euros on the table.
He was with the English for 5 years and played a total of 79 games.
One of the most recent signings is that of Nathan Ake. In 2020 the Dutchman signed a contract with the citizens for the amount of 45.30 million euros.
At 28 years old, the defender has played a total of 48 games so far.
kalvin phillips it became one of Manchester City’s most expensive bets. In 2022 the English club disbursed 49 million euros to Leeds, who owned their letter.
One of the best signings that Manchester City has made in recent years is that of Bernardo Silva.
The Portuguese arrived at the English team in 2017 from Monaco in France. So far, he is one of the best midfielders at the moment.
The German Leroy Sane he became one of Manchester City’s most expensive signings in recent years.
In 2016 he left Schalke 04 to be part of the citizen squad, a team that had no problem paying the German club 52 million euros.
Kyle Walker becomes one of Manchester City’s most expensive signings. The English defender came to the team in 2016 from Tottenham, with a transaction amount of 52.70 million euros.
Another of the elements that came to the City team in 2016 was John Sotones. The Briton signed with the English club for the amount of 55.60 million euros.
left side Benjamin Mendy enters the top ten signings as one of the most expensive upon arrival at the club.
In 2017 he left the ranks of Monaco to join the Manchester City squad, which paid about 57.50 million for his services.
What to say about the figure of Erling Haaland? Undoubtedly, one of the best footballers of the moment and in a short time he has become a star due to his talent with the ball and his feats.
The Norwegian left Borussia Dortmund in 2022 in a €60m transaction.
One of the main figures that Manchester City has is raheem sterling. The Jamaican arrived at the city club in 2015 from Liverpool. His signing had a cost of 63.70 million euros.
Today, one of the best defenders in international soccer is Aymeric Laporte. The Spaniard left LaLiga in 2018 to wear the Manchester City shirt.
Those in long city pants threw the house out the window and paid around 60 million euros for their letter.
the portuguese joao cancel He is the sixth most expensive signing of the City team. In 2019 he left Juventus in Turin to sign a contract with the English club, which paid out close to 65 million euros for his services.
Already entered the top 5 positions, the Algerian appears Riyad Mahrezfor which around 67.80 million euros were paid for his letter.
The Spanish Rodrigo Hernandez He left LaLiga in 2019 to sign with Manchester City.
Citizen managers took out their wallets and paid just over 70 million euros for their services. In the English team he has played 135 matches.
the portuguese ruben days he ranks third as one of the most expensive signings made by Manchester City.
In 2020, the Lusitanian left Benfica to defend the cause of the city team for the amount of 71.60 million euros.
The second most valuable signing in the entire history of Manchester City is Kevin DeBruyne.
The Belgian signed with the English team in 2015 from Wolfsburg. For the then 23-year-old midfielder, the amount of 76 million euros was paid.
The first place is occupied by the Englishman Jack Grealish. Manchester City threw the house out the window to pay for the services of the midfielder the exorbitant amount of 117.50 million euros.
The footballer arrived in 2021 from Aston Villa. Crazy!
