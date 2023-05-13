The 2022-23 season is just weeks away from coming to an end. In the Italian Serie A the champion was the napoli After 33 years, meanwhile, the maximum champion of Calcio, Juventus of Turin, completes three seasons without being champion of the scudetto and they hope to be able to reverse their situation.
Over the years, the Vecchia Signora has invested in great footballers, which is why in the following list we show you the 20 most expensive signings in its history.
Juve disbursed €30 million by the Italian pivot, after having had him on loan from Sassuolo and has a contract until the summer of 2026.
The Argentine central defender was signed by the team in the 2019-20 season, but his signing did not prosper and between assignments he ended up being sold to Atalanta in just €17 million.
The Bosnian midfielder was signed in the 2015-16 season from the Romein the Turin team he had good seasons and was able to win several titles.
The youthful Swiss right winger joined the team from Atalantabut he did not last long in the team and is currently part of the spurs In England.
The historic Italian defender is an Internazionale youth player, but his best moments have been with the Vecchia Signorain his first spell with the team he was signed from the Bari for 15 million euros and in a second stage from AC Milan in the 2018-19 campaign they paid 35 million euros.
In the 2001-02 season, the French central defender was signed by AC Parma in those years a fairly high number.
The Brazilian right-back arrived from Manchester City in the 2019-20 season, he recently just renewed until 2025.
Coming from the Fiorentina In the 2017-18 campaign, the Italian right winger was signed as he was considered a future prospect, but his stay did not last long and he is currently part of the Toronto F.C. from Canada.
The Brazilian right winger was considered a rough diamond in football in his country, he arrived in Italy in the 2018-19 season from Bayern Munich, but soon left for LA Galaxy in United States.
The Portuguese right-back signed in the 2018-19 season from Valencia of Spain, but it did not last long and was sold to Manchester City for a good offer.
After his extraordinary performance in the PalermoHe was signed by the team in the 2015-16 season and there he lived his best moments by winning several titles.
After passing through the Turin the Brazilian central defender was signed by the team until the 2027 season.
The Italian left winger arrived from the Fiorentina on loan and later the club decided to sign him permanently.
The Czech Ballon d’Or signed for the team in the 2001-02 campaign, the midfielder was one of the best footballers of his time and without a doubt his price was worth every euro invested.
One of the best goalkeepers in the history of football became an icon of Juve, he left the team he loved, the Parma in the 2001-02 campaign to win hundreds of titles with the Vecchia Signora.
Without a doubt, the Brazilian midfielder has been one of the worst signings of the team in its history due to how expensive and how little he offered the team, coming from Barcelona in 2020-21 he could not consolidate himself in the team.
The young Serbian striker is one of the best offensive prospects today and for this reason, the team paid more than 80 kilos for his record from the fiorentina.
The ex-captain of ajax and who was considered one of the jewels in the center-back a few years ago, he was signed by Juve, but he could not consolidate in the team and for this reason he ended up being sold to Bayern Munich to recover some of the investment.
One of the best strikers the team has ever had, he was signed in the 2016-17 campaign from Naples.
The first place is undoubtedly for CR7the Portuguese star is the most expensive signing that the Italian team has made in the 2018-19 season from Real Madrid where they won several championships.
