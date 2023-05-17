One of the most important and winning clubs worldwide is Bayern Munich. The German team is considered one of the historic ones and various players have passed through its ranks who have left their mark.
Today in 90min we present you who are the 20 most expensive signings in the entire history of the club.
The French striker kingsley eat It is considered one of the most expensive contracts in the history of Bayern Munich.
In 2015 he was transferred from PSG to the German team with a valid purchase option, which arrived in 2017 at a cost of 21 million euros.
In 2013 the Spanish footballer Thiago Alcantara He left Barcelona to sign a million-dollar contract with the Bávaro club.
German managers threw the house out the window and paid around 25 million euros for their services.
Arjen Robben enters the top of the most expensive signings that Bayern has made in all history.
In 2009 the Dutchman arrived in the Bundesliga to serve in Munich from Real Madrid. The transaction was valued at 25 million euros.
One of the signings of which much was expected, but offered little, was that of medhi benatia.
The Moroccan footballer arrived at the German team in 2014, having little prominence and with a signing that was around 28 million euros.
What to say about the footballer Franck Ribery? Undoubtedly, one of the most profitable contracts that Bayern Munich has had in recent years.
In 2009, his hiring was announced for 30 million euros, which was paid to Olympique, the team that owns his letter.
Football player Douglas Coast He first signed a contract with Bayern Munich in 2015, coming from Shakhtar Donestsk.
The Bavarians in long pants paid the amount of 30 million euros for the letter from the Brazilian, who played a total of 23 games.
One of Bayern Munich’s historic players is Manuel Neuer. The German goalkeeper signed with the club in 2011, coming from Schalke 04.
The cost of the transaction was valued at 30 million euros. The goalkeeper has won everything with the Munich club.
For the 2009-10 season, Bayern decided to hire the German forward Mario Gomezwho until then had spent his entire career at Stuttgart.
The Teutonic team paid 30 million euros for his services, and he was at the club for 4 years.
One of the most recent millionaire signings is that of the Senegalese Sadio Mané, who arrived at the Bayern team in 2022 for the amount of 32 million euros. There is talk that there is a possibility that he could leave in the next transfer market.
Already entered the first 11 places, the Portuguese footballer appears Renato Sanchezfor whom in 2016 the amount of 35 million euros was paid.
Another of the most recent millionaire signings is that of Benjamin Pavard. The Frenchman signed with Bayern Munich in 2019, drawing attention for his performance in the World Cup in Russia.
The Teutonic high command threw the house out the window and paid 35 million euros for the defender.
In 2016 the defender Mats Hummels He lived his second stage with Bayern Munich, a team with which he was from the beginning of his career.
After having been with Borussia Dortmund, the Bavarians took out their wallets and paid 35 million euros to have him back.
One of the brightest moments in the career of Mario Gotze It came in 2013 when he signed with Bayern Munich.
The German team paid about 37 million euros for his services.
In 2015 ‘King Arthur’ signed a contract to defend the Bayern Munich shirt, coming from Juventus Turin.
was expected more than Arturo vidalwho could not demonstrate all his talent, despite the fact that 39.25 million euros were paid for him.
The Spanish midfielder Javi martinez He came to the Bavarians in 2012 from Athletic Club.
German managers disbursed close to 40 million euros for their services.
We entered the first 5 places of the most expensive signings in the entire history of Bayern Munich.
French appears in fifth place Corentin Tolisso. In 2017 he arrived from Olympique and 41.50 million euros were paid for his letter.
the french player Dayot Upamecano He left the ranks of Leipzig in the Bundesliga to defend the cause of Bayern Munich, a group that put on the table the millionaire amount of 42.50 million euros.
In third place appears the German footballer Leroy Sane. In 2020, the Teutons repatriated the forward to their country, who at that time was part of Manchester City.
Those in long pants paid about 49 million euros for their services.
An abysmal difference is the one that exists between the value of the transfer of Leroy Sané to that of second place, which is for matthijs de ligtfor whom Bayern paid a staggering 67 million euros.
The first place is occupied by Spanish Lucas Hernandez. In 2019 he left the ranks of Atlético de Madrid to join Bayern Munich, a squad that had no impediment in throwing the house out the window and paying the exorbitant amount of 80 million euros, becoming the most expensive signing to date. in the entire history of the German club.
#expensive #signings #history #Bayern #Munich
Leave a Reply