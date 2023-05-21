Barcelona is one of the most powerful teams in the world, despite the fact that it is currently not going through the best of levels, since it has not managed to go very far in international competitions.
However, Barca managed to win LaLiga this year, after the management of Xavi Hernandezone of the historical of the institution.
As a large team, the culés have not had any qualms when it comes to investing in reinforcements, therefore, here we leave you the 20 most expensive signings in their history:
Precisely one of its historical players is the one who closes the Top 20 transfers. The Brazilian won everything with the Blaugrana team, a total of 23 titles at national and international level.
The Brazilian right-back cost €35.50 millioncoming from Sevilla, where he also won five trophies.
From the Benfica the Portuguese landed for the 2017-18 season, in exchange for 35.70 million.
The third place in the 2017 Confederations Cup could barely contribute two goals and six assists in 124 games, after three seasons.
The under-20 world champion with Argentina made the leap to Europe from the River Plate and it was precisely the culé team that incorporated him into their ranks in 2001. El Conejito only won one Spanish Super Cup with the club, although he contributed 72 goals and 31 assists in 174 games.
Its cost: 35.90 million.
Currently, the Frenchman is on loan to Tottenham from the blaugrana club. The defender, coming from Sevilledid not finish convincing the team after four seasons, despite the cost of 35.90 million.
On July 21, 2016, the Portuguese was acquired by €37 million from Valencia. The midfielder only spent two seasons, leaving directly for the Everton from England.
A perhaps unnecessary purchase because the Brazilian did not play more than 50 games in the 2017-18 campaign.
The South American was acquired by 40 million through the Guangzhou Evergrande from China, a team to which he later returned.
The Spanish forward is another of the historical figures of the team that won the unforgettable sextet in 2011 and 2012. The also world champion in South Africa in 2010 was signed in 2010 by 40 million from the Valencia.
The Brazilian forward, Olympic champion in 2020, had his time at Barca in 2018, after having been in the Bordeaux Girondins from France. Barely 24 games and four goals contributed the signing of 41 million.
The Pole who won it all with the Bayern Munich He arrived at La Masía with the aim of being the goal benchmark and making a difference in international competitions, however, he has not finished exploding. The World Cup was obtained by 45 million.
Another one from the Seville. The French defender, runner-up in the world in 2022, won the europa league in 2019-20 with the nervionenses and on July 28, 2022 he was transferred to the Barcelona for five years in exchange for 50 million.
We reached the Top 10 transfers. The 23-year-old striker came from the Manchester City on December 28, 2021, agreeing to the signing in 55 million. He so far has 14 goals and nine assists in 68 matches.
The Brazilian striker arrived at the institution with great expectations in July 2022. His good performance in the leeds united they took to that the culés disbursed 58 mde.
The Bosnian landed at the club in June 2020, but just a year later, he left in September 2021 for Besiktas from Türkiye.
The midfielder played with the Juventus until it was acquired by 69.50 million.
Ibracadabra generated great expectations when it arrived at the then teams led by Pep Guardiolabut would quickly exit unexpectedly.
The Swede came from lifting some titles with the Inter de Milan and the Barcelona spent 69.50 million.
The Uruguayan striker came to the institution to mark history, demonstrating why his scoring nose triumphed in his country, the Netherlands and England. The Gunman, winner of the top scorer in 2016, it was bought by 81.72 millionfrom the Liverpool.
In January 2019, the Dutchman was acquired by the blaugrana thanks to 86 mde. The midfielder surprised the world with his participation in Champions League when he wore the colors of the Ajax Amsterdamwhich led him to be booked.
The Brazilian arrived to be able to make an attack of fear next to Lionel Messi and Luis Suarezwhich happened, however, wanting to be the star, he ended up going to the psg from France. In order to convince the Saints to release their star, they had to put themselves on the table 88 mde.
As he is a great goalscorer and a benchmark for Atlético Madrid, without forgetting that he is also relevant in the selection of Francethe striker was signed in exchange for 120 mde. In the end, the Frenchman was never up to the task and went back with the mattresses.
Despite being the team’s second most expensive investment, the Brazilian did not meet expectations either and is therefore in the Liverpool. The left winger made the catalans spend 135 millionbut he could never make a difference or live up to it, so he was first loaned out to Bayern Munich and then sold to astonville.
As incredible as it may seem, the French striker is the most expensive signing so far in the history of the Catalans. Between injuries and other issues, El Mosquito has not managed to become a benchmark in attack, despite what he demonstrated in the Borussia Dortmundwho sold it for 140 mde.
