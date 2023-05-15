The recent success of Atlético de Madrid both nationally and at a European level has caused an economic leap that has helped it to remain among the football elite thanks to the good investments in players that they have made. That is why most of the team’s most expensive signings have come in recent years, and below we leave you with the list of the 20 most expensive players in the history of Atlético de Madrid.
The Brazilian has fitted in with Simeone’s philosophy and although he is not the most technical player, he always gives a good level. He is currently playing for Nottingham Forest.
Another striker on the list, not surprising since for many years these forwards served to make cash after some good seasons in the team. The Croatian has been one of the most underrated strikers in recent years, giving football a spectacular goal in the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Cardiff 2017.
Another player who did not get to complete a season in the team. He arrived in the summer of 2018 and in the winter transfer window he went on loan to AS Monaco, where he has stayed ever since.
The right-back came as a surprise when he was announced, and for a season he more than delivered until he decided he wanted to return to England.
The jewel of Independiente was called to do great things in football and he came to Atlético de Madrid to break it. El Kun has become the greatest foreign scorer in the history of the Premier League and has been one of the best forwards of the 21st century.
The Spanish central defender arrived and for a long time he did not have any leading role, but when he has been needed he has performed at the desired level and is now a very important player in defense.
One of the most unnoticed names that went through the rojiblancas ranks. Gaitán arrived from Benfica for 25 million euros and played 29 La Liga games.
Another player who is still in the team today. The Belgian has not been completely regular in the team, but when he is well he is very important.
The Brazilian arrived from Hertha Berlin but with a lack of minutes he has decided to try his luck at Wolverhampton, where he is on loan until the end of the season.
Llorente wanted to leave Real Madrid because the level of the CMK did not give him too many opportunities and he went to the next club. Now converted to the right back, he is essential for the team.
Griezmann is probably one of the best signings for Atlético de Madrid. Although he has had his problems with the fans because of the move to FC Barcelona, he is the base of Simeone’s team and the most influential player to have passed through the team in decades.
Kevin Gameiro had a great season at Sevilla and then signed for Atlético, but it is yet another signing that did not have the expected level. The Frenchman did not quite fit in with the game system and went to Valencia, the last big team where he has been.
Probably one of the worst signings on the list. He came from Porto with a good image but he did not last a season in the team, leaving for China in the winter transfer window.
The Madrid striker has come and gone among the best teams in Europe, and although he has not always been well received by the fans right now, Morata is his reference in attack.
De Paul arrived from Udinese a bit on tiptoe, but he became a benchmark for the team from his first minute on the pitch. The world champion does not get off the eleven right now.
He played a good role at Sevilla and that led him to sign for Atlético, but later he did not have the desired performance in the team. He is currently on loan at Las Palmas.
The Colombian gave his best level at Atlético and became one of the best forwards in the world. He scored goals of all colors and won the European Super Cup with Atleti with an exhibition.
The forward returned to Atlético de Madrid after passing through Chelsea and as always it was important for Simeone. Diego Costa leaves unforgettable moments for the mattress fan.
AS Monaco surprised the world when they eliminated Manchester City from the Champions League, and it was full of very talented players. Lemar caught the attention of Atleti and despite the fact that he has not finished proving his worth in the team, he is an important player for Simeone.
The Portuguese knocked on the door of the European elite at Benfica and Atlético de Madrid did not hesitate to sign him. Due to the scheme used by Simeone, he has not finished adapting to the team and it seems that he will stay at Chelsea, leaving a fairly common step for Madrid.
