Colombia It has numerous talented footballers who manage to make the leap to the Old Continent, many of them staying on that ground for a long time, especially the forwards.
Here we leave you the 20 most expensive coffee players today according to the specialized page transfer markt:
The left winger is one of the few on the list that is not in Europe, as he remains in Brazil with the fluminensewhere he accumulates four titles between 2022 and 2023.
The attacker closes the Top 20 with eight million euros.
The 24-year-old central defender is linked to the KRC Genk from Belgium, where he arrived in 2019 from the National Athletic. The ex of the Verdolagas reaches the eight million euros.
The value of the midfielder is going down, according to the specialized page, so for now he is valued at eight million euros.
Just last year he joined the ranks of the CSKA Moscow Russian.
After a long journey in Europe with the Grenade, Lecce, udinese, sampdoria, Seville and Fiorentinathe striker plays with the Atalanta since 2019. At 32 years old, his letter is valued at eight million euros.
The right side of the KRC Genk from Belgium is valued at nine million euros.
The defender won the Belgian Cup with The Smurfs in 2021.
The 25-year-old striker works in the Almeria from Spain, coming to the European continent in the 2016-17 season to put on the elastic of the Grenade. The formed in Itagui Lions He has also worn the colors of the watford, Real Valladolid, Real Zaragoza and Olympic Marseille.
It is appraised at nine million euros.
At the age of 24, he owes himself to the shield of the Bologna from Italy. The central defender also reaches nine million euros.
Before arriving at the A series militated with him genk Belgium for five seasons, lifting three titles.
The veteran midfielder is still active, although for now he does not have a squad having terminated his contract with the olympiakos from Greece.
The two-time World Cup player has a value of nine million and it sounds strongly to return to the American continent after his long European journey.
Better known as Cucho, the 24-year-old striker belongs to the Columbus Crew of the MLS. Before arriving in the United States, the attacker was active in the Huesca, Majorca and Getafe of Spain, as well as in the watford from England. Its value is ten million euros.
The 32-year-old pivot is close to concluding his contract with the Porto from England, so they put him back on the American continent, but the coin is up in the air.
The two-time World Cup player appears with a value of ten million euros.
The network breaker of Atalanta from Italy closes the Top 10 of the most expensive Colombians with ten million euros. At 32 years old, the man trained at the cali america has passed through the ranks of napoli, udinese and sampdoria.
Another forward. The youth squad of Envigado It’s with him krasnodar of the Premier league From Russia. Its value is eleven million euros. After leaving his country, he arrived at the extinct jaguars of Mexico and the leap to Europe was made with the Spanish from Spain.
At 19, the striker already wears the colors of the astonville from England. The attacker has been part of the youth teams and the Absolute, reaching at this time twelve million euros.
According to the specialized page, the network breaker is valued at twelve million euros.
At 27 years old, the native of Barranquilla is a member of the eintracht frankfurthas also defended the colors of the Atletico Madrid and villarreal.
The list so far is commanded by several forwards, but there is also the central defender of the Everton from England. La Máquina participated in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and at the age of 28 appears with twelve million euros.
He is also remembered for his short stint with the Barcelona.
The 28-year-old pivot is part of the bournemouth from England and was previously with the I raised from Spain.
The World Cup player in Russia 2018 is valued at €15 million.
The central defender is among the five most expensive in Colombia with their 20 million euros. Since 2017 she has been wearing the jersey of the Tottenham English, after being transferred from the Ajax Amsterdam.
The midfielder signed with the St. Petersburg Zenith in 2019, coming from Boca Juniors from Argentina.
The South American has won eight titles with the Russian team and has a cost of 20 million euros.
At 23 years old, the striker still has a long way to go, however, he is the second most expensive coffee grower with €22 million.
The left winger plays with the leeds united and arrived at the club after winning the Dutch Super Cup with the feyenoord.
The network breaker is listed as the most expensive Colombian in the world thanks to his scoring nose and his time with the coffee team. When he left the country he signed with the Portobut now it is due to Liverpool from England.
Its value is far from the rest with €75 million.
