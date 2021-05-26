After consulting more than 50 experts, The Economist produced a score of 20 keys on what the pandemic will leave as a global trend. From the installation of telemedicine and teleworking that are here to stay, to greater savings and the need for people to recreate.

Ecommerce will continue to grow and they estimate it will lead to the closing of up to 50% of physical stores. Those who survive will have to redesign their experience. And climate change will be a priority, opening the door to greater development than the one so mentioned in recent times: Circular Economy.

Below point by point according to the vision of the experts:

1. Off and online education: education will never come back the same. The Learning Experience Design it will become essential for colleges, universities, graduates, postgraduates and continuing education.

two. Advancement of Telemedicine: the medical system migrated to digital with remote technology forever. Basic periodic diagnostics will be performed by IoT (internet of things) devices such as smart watches and other gadgets.

3. Lower expenses, greater savings: the personal economy contracts, and people save more. Electronics continues to be the most appreciated and acquired product.

Four. Ecommerce and more ecommerce: great opportunity for service design and branch transformation. Ecommerce will continue to grow, and will close up to 50% of physical storesThose who survive will have to redesign their experience.

5. Climate change will be a priority: climate change will be a highly sensitive and valued issue. Great opportunity for the circular economy: define and align all actions with a meaningful purpose and aligned to a greater global good.

6. No more Goodbye to “Fake News”: new information models and news by subscription with more transparency will help to receive more reliable content.

7. Mental health and isolation: The employee experience design is important to ensure mental health and help people cope with situations of aggression, loneliness and anguish due to the isolation of remote work.

8. Social entrepreneurship will be a priority: investment of effort and budget to do good for major problems such as education, health, energy, security, politics, the destruction of the middle class.

9. Natural and healthy: food, experiences and way of interacting. Consume local but real. Being healthier is the “new luxury.” Recycling is making a comeback.

10. Personal rebirth: the world is seeing this year as a new beginning. People will rethink their personal work, health, money, and spiritual goals. Opportunities to apply the Personal Business Model Canvas to you.

eleven. Remote work forever: we want to socialize but remote work has definitely arrived. The offices, thanks to the service design, will be fun spaces for meeting and memorable connection.

12. Goodbye to large offices: more offices will be closed or converted to a more efficient format. Large corporate buildings will generate empty spaces generating new opportunities.

13. Business trips forgotten: business trips, as well as congresses or work meetings, will drop 50%. Digital alternatives are here to stay. How to promote digital networking will be a priority for the Soho team this 2021.

14- Households Office: houses become more technological and adapted to work. Being able to work from anywhere will be a priority for workers.

fifteen. Global Labor Market: there will be no difference between hiring local and foreign staff. Companies and human resources will need to learn how to attract, onboard and retain international talent.

16. Subscription services and virtual reality: everything repetitive becomes virtual and in a subscription format. Gyms, art, cinema, and entertainment services will reach homes through virtual reality.

17. New technologies become vital: companies that do not invest at least 10% in new technologies will disappear. Tech startups can unseat traditional ones that aren’t really digitally transforming.

18. Tourism will return strengthened: entertainment tourism will return strengthened in the second half of 2021. People will appreciate real experiences more than ever, always supported with assistance and digital management of their experience.

19. Protection of personal data becomes a priority: the handling of personal data becomes more delicate and the big platforms will change. Pay for subscription will return, since we prefer to pay than give away our data and personal life.

twenty. Massive breakthrough of artificial intelligence: The basic workforce is dramatically reduced, with Artificial Intelligence taking simple operations. Time to redesign the future of our professions.

YN