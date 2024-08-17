On several occasions we have informed you about coins that due to a small error or detail end up being highly valued among collectors, so it is better to check your change before handing it over or leaving it unattended. But on this occasion you should know that You can earn more than US$600,000 with a part that is no longer manufactured.

Numismatic experts are always looking for treasures, coins that, for different reasons, are highly valued and one of them was minted by the Carson City Mint in Nevada.

The easiest way to identify these types of coins is that they are from 20 cents, a denomination that is currently no longer available for regular circulation. However, there is something else that makes them truly special.

Pieces that were minted in Carson City have a “CC” mint mark stamped on the reverse side.. In this place coins of different denominations were made, for example 10 cents, 25 cents, 50 cents, silver dollars and, the most special of all.

According to a publication by the auction house Heritage Auctions, The 1876 Carson City 20-cent coin is considered one of the most valuable Well, it was recently sold for US$690,000.

Beyond its rarity, as the media mentioned The Sunits value also consists in that Its circulation was authorized with the intention of preventing merchants from overcharging in the West. at a time when 5-cent coins were scarce in the area, making it difficult for people to get change and leading vendors to simply mark up their prices.

However, over time, it was proven that Coins of this denomination were not very popular, so they stopped being produced.

The 1876 Carson City 20-cent coin is one of the most valuable. Photo:Heritage Auctions

How to identify the 20-cent coin worth US$690,000?

Although the chances of finding a 20-cent coin minted by the Carson City Mint, which has reached a value of almost US$700,000they are quite low, it is not impossible.

In order to identify one of these valuable coins, You must look for Lady Liberty on the obverse, It is surrounded by 13 stars representing the original colonies. But most importantly, it must have the letters CC.

It is believed that only 10,000 of these coins were produced in 1876, which is why it is quite rare to find one. In fact, the following year, the United States Mint ordered Carson City to melt down all the coins it still had available in that denomination.

So far, only sixteen examples of the 20-cent coin are known. However, if you have one that has the CC mintmark, good news, practically Any coin minted in Carson City has a value beyond face value and will sell for at least $100.