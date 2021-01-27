The $ 20 bill will have the same value, but another meaning.

After four years of the Trump administration, in which white supremacists have felt comfortable, the Biden administration provides another direction that is even reflected in the color of money.

The White House and the Department of the Treasury, in which for the first time he is in charge a woman (Janet Yellen), have been conspired to retake the initiative that the ticket most used in the United States be illustrated with the image of the ex-slave and abolitionist Harriet tubman.

New design of the 20 dollar bill. With the activist, Harriet Tubman.

In a game of contrasts, she was chosen by popular vote to replace Andrew Jackson, the seventh president and slave owner.

“Our money reflects the history and diversity of our country. The image of Harriet Tubman decorating the new $ 20 bill will certainly reflect that, “said Jen Psaki, White House chief press officer.

“We are exploring how to accelerate this effort”, He stressed.

Fresh 20 dollar bills. Photo: AFP

In a time loop that links to the time of President Barack Obama, Psaki recalled that “I was here” when the change was announced.

The project was to lead to the premiere of that new ticket in 2020 (with Jackson on reverse) as a tribute to the centenary of the achievement of suffragettes and the struggle of women for the right to vote, even though black women were still excluded from the polls.

However, Donald Trump won the victory in 2016, in a campaign where he assured that I would refuse to put off Jackson one of his idols.

Harriet Tubman, in an image taken between 1860 and 1875. Photo: AP

Before the elections despised that initiative, which he described as an exercise of “pure political correctness” and suggested that Tubman appear on the testimonial bill of two dollars.

Already in power, Trump hung up in the oval room a portrait of Jackson, who was also in charge of “relocating” the natives, and visited his grave in Nashville.

Trump blocked the $ 20 bill from trading Andrew Jackson for abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

So the process towards those $ 20 with the face of Tubman, the woman who was born into slavery and in 1849 managed to flee north, was slowed until at least 2026.

Then he went on missions, in which he rescued numerous slaves.

Biden removed Jackson’s portrait.

Bill sketch with Harriet Tubman. / Reuters

The author is a New York correspondent for La Vanguardia

(NdelaR from Clarion: What about the old bills? When the United States changes the design of its banknotes, the previous they do not lose value. The dollar always has circulation and its value is respected. The Federal Reserve changes them for new bills until they are fully renewed. In Argentina, due to the accumulation of banknotes for so many years, the difference between the 100 dollar bill with a “small face” (old design) and the one with a “big face”, with Benjamin Franklin’s face, appeared. In the US, this difference has no impact on the value of the ticket. But in Argentina, the “small face” notes are taken by money changers with 3% less than their value. It is in the only country in the world where it happens.)