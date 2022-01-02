Spectacularity and impact have been the keys to recording some of these videos in our memory.

This has undoubtedly been one of the most complex tasks of the year, because 2021 has been loaded with big trailers for games we look forward to. Some, like Forspoken’s at The Game Awards 2021, combine an epic montage with an interesting look at their playable approach. Metroid Dread was quite a surprise at the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021 with a trailer that presented its new 2D adventure. No less surprising was Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on the PlayStation Showcase, introducing one of the most anticipated villains in the Insomniac Games universe.

Meanwhile, the Guardians of the Galaxy slammed their way into a trailer set to Mötley Crüe’s Kickstart My Heart. Therefore, we can assure you that trying to summarize a year of amazing videos In a small selection it has been a real headache and unfortunately, many are going to be left out, even so, we wanted to share with you our 20 favorite trails, in which in general, we have valued the montage, the composition, how original they have become or how well they have captured the spirit of the game they represent, a title collection in which genres of all kinds stand out and among which are some of the most anticipated games of 2022. What have been your favorites? Do not hesitate to share those that you liked the most.

The Guardians have had several memorable trailers this year, so it’s been especially difficult to decide which one should be here, but ultimately, we couldn’t resist Bonnie Tyler and her Holding Out For A Hero in a trailer that knows how to capture the whole essence of the franchise for a video game that perfectly understands what the tone should be for these antiheroes. Dose of action, humor and rhythm in a round video.

Trailer The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards 2021 left us a good collection of memorable trailers and without a doubt, Dying Light 2 was one of them. Techland, together with Platige Image, animation and visual effects studio BAFTA winner, they surprised us with a cinematic trailer that knows how to transmit all the tension to which it will subject us the fight for survival in the game, with a great technical invoice and to the rhythm of ‘Where is my mind?‘.

Hideo Kojima loves making trailers, we know this because he prepares the launch of these as if it were a new game and because he shares his editing process, as well as the effort he puts into them. The result is flawless. With a predominance of the soundtrack, as if it were a video clip, Kojima makes us travel by the personal world of Death Stranding while playing Goliath by Woodkid with footage shot from a PS5.

Trailer The Game Awards 2021

We still remember in shock that close-up of Senua in the game’s presentation trailer next to the Xbox Series X. But Ninja Theory once again conquered us with an extensive gameplay trailer for the last ceremony of The Game Awards where our protagonist faces a huge enemy where plans and lighting play in favor of the claustrophobic cave where much of the action takes place.

The Master Chief only needs one bullet to take down an army. That epic remains throughout the entire trailer launch of a Halo Infinite that has undergone an odyssey to have its expected end and in this video, we see the wait rewarded with a balanced combination between a powerful narrative and engaging gameplay. A trailer that knows how to capture the entire essence of the franchise while placing us before our implacable enemy.

Each new Forza Horizon is an event and at the same time a mystery regarding its setting. There were many rumors that spoke of Mexico for this new installment, but its presentation was no less shocking for that. The trailer knew how to show us a landscape that we would like to explore, gripping driving scenes and its animated soundtrack it was quite an invitation to his festival.

Trailer The Game Awards 2021

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League repeats another year with a trailer of the best that has ever been, this time with The X-Force taking on the fastest man in the DC universe. Although it seemed impossible to keep up with their cinematic presentation video, they have been able to keep up with a gameplay trailer that serves to show us the skills of the characters without sacrificing their fun scathing humor.

Nintendo Direct E3 2021 Trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was a before and after in the saga and in many ways, in the industry. That is why its sequel has become one of the most anticipated games of today. Two years had passed since we found out about its existence with no more information than a small advance, so the E3 trailer was a whole explosion of emotions. A gameplay that arrived loaded with information and that at the same time I fed many questions.

Summer Game Fest 2021 Trailer

This is the perfect example of a trailer that is capable of supporting an event almost completely. The Summer Game Fest 2021 is remembered for many as “the event of the Elden Ring trailer”, and it is no wonder, Hidetaka Mizayaki’s new game is one of the great promises of 2022. In his gameplay trailer he knew how to show his universe, their awesome enemies and many of its mechanics, in the greatest possible way.

Trailer The Game Awards 2021

Studio MDHR has already reached Cuphead art design excellence, with a visual and sound section inspired by the cartoons of the 30s that has made it an instant classic. But for the trailer of their long-awaited expansion they went one step further and replicated a puppet show of the time. A display of wit and good taste which results in a trailer that is as attractive as it is fun.

PlayStation Showcase Trailer September 2021

The God of War of 2018 has been one of the great games of this past generation and the expectation for this sequel was maximum. After a cryptic teaser, we finally had our gameplay trailer for the PlayStation Showcase, featuring Kratos and Atreus breaking through to try to stop Ragnarök. New characters, new enemies and all the spectacular nature of the saga are present in the video.

Returnal had been introducing us into their world with different videos, but for their launch trailer, they are committed to combining the cinematic moments and voiceover that guides us in his narrative with the intense fighting that characterize this shooter-roguelike. A trailer where mystery and action coexist, with slow moments over relaxed melodies followed by intense frenetic scenes.

Trailer The Game Awards 2021

Trek to Yomi is determined to transport the classic samurai cinema to the video game and its trailer for The Game Awards 2021 is a love letter to Akira Kurosawa that leaves no one indifferent. It opens with a mourning and a loss, a memory and a tragedy, and immediately afterwards he introduces us fully into his vibrant action with powerful background percussion and a besieged city as a frame.

Trailer The Game Awards 2021

Star Wars Eclipse was a surprise at these The Game Awards 2021, a wonderful one. The cinematic trailer of the new adventure of Quantic Dream left us some captivating scenes of a universe as familiar as that of Star Wars, but with the interest that its region of the Outer Rim awakens during the era of High republic. The show of percussion who directs his soundtrack serves to backbone his moments of fast-paced action.

Nintendo Direct Trailer September 2021

Bayonetta 3 has been one of the projects that has made us wait the longest, which is why its September Nintendo Direct trailer was so important. But Platinum, far from worrying about the wait, took advantage of the trailer to joke with her. He also toyed with the possibility that it was a sequel to Astral Chain, initially showing Lappy, one of the game’s characters. The video is an action festival from the moment the witch appears and served to introduce us to many of the new playable mechanics.

Deathloop has managed to stand out with a personal and at the same time nostalgic style that transports us to the 70s spy movies. In this trailer, Arkane Studios prepared us for its launch with one action scene after another, connected by a few graceful transitions and accompanied by a soundtrack and graphic resources that finished outlining that aspect so fun and sophisticated of the classic James Bond.

Blizzard has been marveling us at high-level cinematics for decades, and for the E3 trailer of its Diablo 2 remake, rescued some of these mythical scenes, combining them with an imposing staging for their action, an epic soundtrack and a nostalgic dance between the images of the classic game and those of the modern. A simple but very well planned trailer to attack the hearts of those who dreamed of returning to the world of Sanctuary.

Presentation trailer

The Battlefield 2042 launch trailer took the action to another level. There are many shocking scenes, from the ambush between the containers, to the moment of the tornado, going through the helicopter chase and the battle of the fighter jets, replicating one of the most famous moments in the history of your online. As a curiosity, Mötley Crüe repeats with Kickstart My Heart, although with a very particular version.

Ubisoft reached the new generation through the front door with this spectacular presentation trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Ubisoft Massive used the latest version of Snowdrop engine to give life to Pandora in a trailer that dazzled us with the beauty of its surroundings, to immediately lead us to an inevitable war between humans and Na’vi, where powerful air battles we ended up falling in love.

We are convinced that the launch trailer for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is capable of moving both those who have already played the trilogy and those who use this reissue as an entry to the saga. Because everything in this montage is epic, with a soundtrack capable of shrinking our hearts and some of the most legendary scenes that BioWare games gave us. New players will be caught up in their universe and older players will be transported by many of the moments in this beautiful trailer.

