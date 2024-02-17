In recent years, footballers, in addition to shining for their actions on the field of play, also do so for their social networks, their dressing style, their haircuts, their car collections, their closeness to the world of entertainment. and, of course, his tattoos.
This trend has become popular over the years and it is increasingly difficult to see a player without tattoos than with them. They all have them: from Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to youth players who are just starting their careers.
Below we share the most iconic tattoos in the world of football.
'La Pulga' has various tattoos on his skin. It is estimated that he has more than 10. Messi has a tattoo on his left leg that depicts a soccer ball and the number ten.
On his right arm, Messi has a tattoo with the face of Jesus Christ.
Although he has rarely been seen, Messi has a tattoo with the face of his mother, Celia María Cuccitini, on his back. The Argentine star also has a tattoo of a rosary and other references to his wife and children.
On the back of his left leg, the Argentine striker has the hands of Thiago, one of his sons, tattooed.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is another of the footballers who has several tattoos on his body. The Swede's back is a true human canvas. This tattoo that covers almost his entire back represents deities of Hinduism and Buddhism that represent wind, fire, water, creativity and space. In addition, on his back he also has the face of a lion and a koi fish.
Rodrigo de Paul has several tattoos on his body. The one that stands out the most is the giant tiger that covers his back.
Luis Suárez has several tattoos, the most memorable is the one on his neck that depicts his celebration when scoring a goal. The three raised fingers symbolize his three children: Lautaro, Benjamín and Delfina.
The French forward has several tattoos, from religious references to hip hop. Griezmann's most iconic tattoo is on his hand: it is the word hope on his fingers, hope in Spanish.
Neymar is another of the footballers who are characterized by having countless tattoos. On Ney's back he has two of his favorite heroes: Spiderman and Batman.
The rebellious Belgian footballer has more than 30 tattoos on his body, many of them dedicated to members of his family. Probably his most emblematic tattoo is the rose that decorates his neck.
The Brazilian forward has a mural on his back in which the Brazilian flag is found, in addition to his face next to that of Neymar and Ronaldo Nazario.
Sergio Ramos is a living gallery. The Spaniard has a large collection of tattoos. On his back we can see a lion, a wolf, Jesus Christ praying, the names of some family members, as well as tributes to the singer Camarón de la Isla and his former partner Antonio Puerta.
The Chilean midfielder must be one of the most tattooed players in the world. On his back there is an authentic mural in which he thanks God. This one features roses and various religious symbols.
Cissé has more than 40 tattoos on his body. On his chest it has tribal designs. On his back he has two angel wings.
The Uruguayan goalkeeper has one of the most curious tattoos in the entire world. Sosa has the face of a Lion tattooed on the back of his head.
French striker André Pierre Gignac has the Virgin of Guadalupe, a symbol of the Mexican Catholic faith, tattooed on one of his calves.
The Brazilian forward has two of the most striking tattoos on this list. On his skull he has the face of a religious figure tattooed, specifically the representation of the Virgin Mary.
Kenedy has several pop culture characters in his large collection of tattoos. Among them we can see Madonna, rapper Tupac Shakur and Mexican comedian Roberto Gómez Bolaños 'Chespirito'.
The Brazilian player also has the faces of Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr. tattooed on one of his legs.
As a good Brazilian and follower of 'Chespirito', Kenedy has the face of Ramón Valdés 'Don Ramón' tattooed.
