With the transfer market just around the corner, from 90min we bring you the 20 best signings in history at zero cost. This is a resource used by many teams when it comes to balancing their accounts, as may be the case of FC Barcelona this year, which will seek to include players like Gundogan or Íñigo Martínez in its squad when their contract ends. Here we show you:
Some already considered it finished when Real Madrid did not want to renew Raúl. But he wanted to continue showing that he was still ready to show his level and went to the Bundesliga. There with Schalke he was able to reach the Champions League semifinals and win the Cup. He left very good performances.
The Uruguayan arrived in London as a semi unknown in the British Isles, coming from Real Zaragoza, but it didn’t take long for him to make his way thanks to his intensity and arrival from the second row. He scored 49 goals in 145 games with a good sample of that offensive potential that he displayed in football, English, which came in handy.
The Madrid midfielder was fired from Valencia CF where he was captain. Villarreal was quick to get his services at zero cost and has ended up being the helm of a team that has won its first trophy, the Europa League, and has therefore qualified for the Champions League.
The youngest will not remember Jay-Jay, a virtuoso attacking midfielder whose football went hand in hand with show business. Bolton, which at that time was an important team in the Premier, danced to the rhythm set by Okocha. He is considered one of the most important African footballers in history.
He was an important player during his time at Manchester City, but he joined Liverpool for free in 2015. The Englishman has not always been an irreplaceable player in the ‘reds’ group, but he has shown great versatility and commitment.
The Swedish striker was hired from Celtic at no cost, and was one of the revelations, since despite being a substitute, he contributed 20 goals in a season and a half, in which he also won two leagues and one Champions League in which he was determinant.
Cambiasso has the “honor” of having had two free transfers in his career. The first was after Real Madrid sidelined him at the time of the Galacticos, something that Inter Milan took advantage of to get his services for free in 2004. In the Italian team he was a key player in winning five Scudetti and the Triplet. After this, he also went free to Leicester.
He came to the Catalan club from the eternal rival. The Asturian left Real Madrid for free in 1996 and lived his most outstanding stage at Barcelona. As a Barça player, he won two Leagues, two Copas del Rey, a Spanish Super Cup, a Recopa and a European Super Cup.
In 1998 he came to the white team for free after finishing his contract with Liverpool, a club in which he spent 9 years and in which he was not highly regarded. At the Bernabéu he became one of the most beloved players. He won two Champions, two Leagues, two Spanish Super Cups, one European Super Cup and one Club World Cup.
He arrived at Bologna and Brescia from Milan and Inter, respectively. He wasn’t comfortable in either of Milan’s two big teams and it showed his great quality when he left them. In his only season at Bologna he scored 22 goals and at Brescia, a club where he spent four seasons, he ended up scoring 46 goals before his retirement.
The man who was captain of Tottenham after 12 years at the club left it to go to one of its great rivals after ending his contract in 2001. He was a key player in the defense of Wenger’s best team, which dominated England from 2003 to 2005 They nicknamed him ”Judas”.
He came to the English team from Milan with the 1987 Ballon d’Or under his arm, but at Chelsea he left a lot to be desired. His team didn’t win anything in his first season and he had a hard time adjusting to English football. He ended up as Chelsea’s player-coach.
He appears so high on this list because of the value of his signing. A central player with these characteristics would have left Chelsea under normal conditions for close to €70M. In his first year at Real Madrid he has gone from less to more, leaving an implausible performance stopping Haaland.
The French midfielder left Juventus for free when he was still in his youth stage, and United ended up buying him back for 120 million. Therefore, the signing was profitable both at a sporting and economic level.
Sergio Ramos and Varane said goodbye to Real Madrid, but the club didn’t have any kind of problem. Militao had been the bet in previous years and Alaba was leaving Bayern Munich to be the leader of the defense. Historical signing.
When some already considered him retired after losing ownership at Milan, Pirlo wanted to vindicate himself and went to Juventus for free to return the Turin team to the top. He gave him time to continue 4 more seasons and win 4 leagues.
He left the club of his life to head to Paris because the accounts did not give Barcelona. His time at PSG along with Mbappé and Neymar was not the best of all, since they did not achieve the goal of the Champions League, although Leo managed to win the World Cup.
Zlatan, at 34, decided to leave PSG to embark on a new adventure at United. Due to age, it could seem like his last great service at the highest level, more so taking into account his subsequent departure to Los Angeles Galaxy. He scored 28 goals in his first season with the ”Red Devils”.
Suárez’s case is one of the most recent and one of the most profitable in history. The Uruguayan left Barça vilified, and was welcomed by Atlético del Cholo. There he managed to win a League when he was already in the last.
The Pole ended his contract with Borussia and went to Bayern for free, where he was the best striker in the Bundesliga every year he played in it. He is currently at Barcelona after being sold for an amount close to €50M.
