The United States has given a blow of reality to Mexican soccer, not only to the Mexican National Team, after the failure of the last World Cup, there has not been the slightest change, nor progress with the ball in Mexico, beyond all the speeches and false projects that have been sold at the management level. Now, if the owners of the Liga MX clubs want to take care of their business, it is time to also worry about sports, so a rule could resume its functions starting in the summer.
The people of Liga MX will propose the return of the 20/11 rule, which forces Mexican clubs to give minutes to under-23 players or if they do not do so, they may receive sporting or economic sanctions. On this occasion, the rule would undergo a change in the face of the dramatic present in national football, as it is proposed that in addition to those already mentioned under 23, the country's clubs are obliged to give minutes to those under 20 years old.
The final approach of the rule will be as follows: Liga MX clubs will be obliged from the next tournament to give at least a thousand minutes of play to players between 21 and 23 years old, as well as a thousand minutes on the field to players aged 20 or less years. This proposal will be put to a vote with the club owners at the end of this tournament and if approved, it will be put into effect immediately.
