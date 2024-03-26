🚨🇲🇽 We advance you EXCLUSIVELY @365scoresMXLeague and FMF are looking to establish the return of the 20/11 rule, but it would be “aggressive” and there would be 1 more new rule:

➡️ The modifications would contemplate the mandatory use of *2 players; 1 U-21 and 1 U-23.

Both should… pic.twitter.com/R9Tge12Xd8

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) March 25, 2024