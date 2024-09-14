According to the criteria of

Jaclyn Sienna India, founder of the travel company Sienna Charles, revealed to CNBC Make It the advice she gives her clients when they go on vacation. According to the specialist, there are two expenses that are not necessary to do since it does not always turn out well.

The two unnecessary expenses when traveling, according to the expert

1. Rent the most expensive suite.

According to India, one unnecessary expense that their wealthy clients often make when traveling is renting the most expensive suite in the hotel. These rooms They are requested less frequently, so their maintenance is not regular..

“Maybe they forget to do maintenance or maybe they don’t have the right staff to improve the service. That’s why we don’t recommend always booking the superior suite just because it seems like it’s the most luxurious, because They may not have the full-time staff to provide you with special attention.“Jaclyn suggested.

For the travel expert, It is better to book a standard room that suits your needs and has all the amenities. rather than ordering another one just because it is the most expensive.

2. Stay in the most famous hotels

“My vote is always to try a new hotel, These places have to prove their worth and earn your business.“, the specialist advised. During your stay you can expect attentive service and special offers.