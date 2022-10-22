Deportivo Cruz Azul has had many administrative changes in recent years, just at the beginning of this year they had the departure of the executive presidency to Alvaro Davila and other workers, so that Jaime Ordinals He will resume his duties as sports director.
However, a few months ago Jaime Ordiales he left his duties at the Celeste Machine again to become the director of national teams at the Mexican Football Federation.
Once he finished his work for the formation of the squad for the Apertura 2022, he left and until now Victor Manuel Velazquezpresident of the Cooperative’s Board of Directors and Surveillance, is working with the rest of the cooperative to hire the substitute.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
At the cooperative table there are two profiles: louis michael savior Y Gerard Torrado. The first supposedly has an advantage, since several sources assure that he seduced the directors of La Maquina. Even the same louis michael savior is so interested in returning to the First Division (after his time with Rayados del Monterrey) that he makes preparations to leave Merida deer in MX Expansion League.
On the other hand, according to information from Francis Arredondocollaborator of TUDN, Gerardo Torrado He would have started talks with the cement board to return to La Noria, where he spent ten years as a player.
Torrado was director of national teams where he had a complicated step so he ended up leaving the position to Jaime Ordiales and now he could take his vacancy at Cruz Azul.
But the situation is not yet defined, although it should already be decided by the time the players return from vacation on November 9.
#top #candidates #sports #management #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply