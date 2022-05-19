After the lousy first half of Ignatius Ambriz In the position of technical director of Club Deportivo Toluca, the scarlet board has begun to fulfill all his wishes to the Mexican strategist so that in the next tournament there is a considerable improvement in the football level.
At the moment, the Mexican team already has four new elements in its ranks, Tiago Volpi, Sebastian Saucedo, Ruben Gonzalez Y Jean Menesesbut there are still more elements to come to have a powerful template.
In accordance with Bolavip, the Red Devils received the coach’s wish list and highlighted several names from Tigres UANL, Pachuca and Puebla. Being Luis Quinones, Carlos Gonzalez, Fernando Navarro, Yairo Moreno Y Maxi Araujo.
“Not outside of Mexico (we’re looking for). Tiago Volpi doesn’t seem like a guy who doesn’t know Mexican soccer. I know his leadership and ability. I worked with him in Querétaro and I don’t think he’s from outside. The plan is that The reinforcements know Mexican soccer. A foreigner needs adaptation and we are not here for it.”
– Ignatius Ambriz.
about the arrival of Meneses whom he already directed in the Panzas Verdes, said the following:
“(Jean) Meneses is a player who makes a difference in the position he develops and knows how to play in positions that when he was in León he asked for and he did well. Thanks to the board and the council; the margin of error is minimal. They are players who accept the challenges and want a football revenge”, he assured.
On the full of the Nemesio Diez Stadium in the friendly game against Bayer Leverkusenthe strategist commented:
“I didn’t expect the stadium to be full because we didn’t have a good semester and we blew it, but today is impressive. If we do things well in the next tournament, this will be seen (more often). Today I’m happy to see a frame that had not touched me. Maybe it was my rival, but not at home. I hope that next tournament we leave everything on the field so that this is seen more often, “he said.
