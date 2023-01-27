The situation of Federico Viñas at Club América has not yet been defined. With a few days to go before the transfer market closes, it is not yet known if the Uruguayan striker will continue in the Águilas squad for the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament or if he will leave for another squad. The truth is that the former Juventud de la Piedra player has more than one proposal on the table.
The 24-year-old forward was on Pachuca’s agenda, but the Tuzos board and América could not reach an economic agreement for the transfer to be achieved. According to the most recent reports, two teams from abroad are very interested in staying with ‘Maraviñas’.
America v Queretaro – Closing Tournament 2023 Liga MX / Hector Vivas/GettyImages
Diario AS México indicated that the promising Uruguayan striker has offers to emigrate to Belgian soccer and to reach Major League Soccer (MLS). Although the report did not give the name of the European team interested in Viñas, it did indicate that it is an important squad in that country.
The Eagles would be evaluating the different offers they have for their striker. In case they are not convinced, Viñas will remain with the Azulcrema team, with which he has a contract until June 2025, to play the Clausura 2023 tournament.
America v Puebla – Playoffs Opening Tournament 2022 Liga MX / Jam Media/GettyImages
Federico Viñas’ performance with América has gone from more to less. He is currently relegated to a secondary role under the orders of Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortiz.
