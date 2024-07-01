The transfer market in the Liga MX has been very busy in the last few hours and, after Mexico’s elimination from the America Cupthe future of several of the national team members who were concentrated will be finalized.
One of them is Luis Romothe midfielder of Rayados of Monterreywho is in the sights of the three “big ones” of Mexican soccer: America, Chivas and Cruz Azulwho could put formal offers on the table for the 29-year-old footballer.
What excited the cement fans the most with the return of blunt It was his desire to wear the light blue shirt again, as different reports indicate that this is his preferred option; however, everything seems to indicate that his future is between Chivas and America.
There are two reasons why Luis Romo will not reach Blue Cross next season: the transfer price offered is below the one set by the America club and even Chivas; In addition, the salary is lower than that offered by the two most successful clubs in Mexico.
America and Chivas They are at the head of the Romo’s signing and in the next few hours his transfer could be confirmed, so his return to Machine is almost ruled out.
The same Tato Noriega, director of Monterreyassured that there are two teams with serious interest in Luis Romo; however, he did not specify which clubs were in question. Ultimately, the market is open and his departure will go to the highest bidder.
The estimated figure that Monterrey would ask for Luis Romo round the 5 million dollarsat least, so the bidding could rise as the days go by; however, it will hardly exceed 8 million due to its age.
Everything will be defined in the next few days and it is not ruled out that the operation may include some exchange of players, especially in Americawhere Richard Sanchez and even Alejandro Zendejas have been heard as potential bargaining chips.
