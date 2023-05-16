After a cardiac match last Sunday at the Nemesio Diez stadium, where the cats managed to advance to the semifinals by an aggregate score of 5-4. Those led by Robert Dante Siboldi began their preparation to face the stripedhowever, they do it without a complete draw since it seems that the auriazules will face the first leg of the semifinals of the MX League with 2 very sensitive casualties.
And it is that, from the first leg of the 4th final, the tigers They have not been able to count on the Uruguayan midfielder Fernando Gorriaran already who was injured from the second leg semifinal of the concachampions against Lion and since then they have not been able to count on him to be considered among those summoned. So it looks very difficult for him to be there for the first leg.
On the other hand, the other player who is still in doubt and has a chance of playing in the first leg semifinal is the Brazilian defender Samir Caetano who was injured in the match of the round of 16 first leg against Toluca and he was not present for the second leg, but in Siboldi’s own words, the Brazilian can reach the call at the last minute.
Although the cats have a squad to make up for these absences, without a doubt, if their casualties materialize, they will be very hard blows to the cats’ squad, since these players have been the most salvageable for the auriazules in this tournament.
#casualties #Tigres #leg #semifinals #Rayados
