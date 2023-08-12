Since his arrival at the technical management of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He made it clear that his management would be characterized by the demands on the players, so those who are in the best football moment would be the ones who would be active, in this way there are up to four elements that have been immovable in the MX League, but that It could change from the resumption of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
At the start of the 2023 Opening, the Sacred Flock consolidated itself as the overall leader of the competition by achieving three wins in a row and remaining undefeated in their first three duels, there the Serbian strategist has used every minute of Miguel Jiménez, Cristian Calderón, Fernando Beltrán and Gilbert Orozco.
However, of those four immovable elements by Paunoviconly two would remain as undisputed holders and would be chiquete and beltransince the ‘chicote‘ presented a muscle injury and the ‘Wacho‘ His continuity in the goal is in doubt, so that place would be occupied by Raul Rangel which has already been tested in League Cup.
In the same way, it is expected that other elements will begin to add more minutes, mainly Erick Gutierrez, Alexis Vega and Robert Alvaradofootballers who could not participate in the first three days, but who are already fully reinstated after having joined as reinforcement in the case of ‘guti‘ and having arrived after his participation with the Mexican team.
It will be on August 18 when the actions resume, Guadalajara will visit FC Juárez on the field of the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, a duel that is agreed to start at 9:00 p.m., central Mexico time.
