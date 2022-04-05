The Apertura 2022 tournament is getting closer to its end and the team boards are already thinking about what changes they are going to make for the following season. Such is the case of the rojiblanca board who continue without giving the fans the results they expect and for this reason they seek to make changes.
At the moment Chivas would have Alexis Vega out, who according to David Medrano will not renew his contract and the board will seek to obtain a very good sum of money for his transfer.
The other two casualties were due to their little football activity and being what they charge the most without contributing much. They prefer to release these two players and give the homegrown players a chance.
These are Jesús Sánchez and Gilberto Sepúlveda, players who in the present with Marcelo Leaño have not had many minutes, so they will be the first two that they will place on the transfer list for the next market.
Thus, the team led by Marcelo Michel Leaño will lose two important players in exchange for reducing the team’s payroll. In this way they will also seek to return to the bases that gave them great successes in the past and give the youth squad an opportunity.
