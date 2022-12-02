As part of its preseason, Chivas de Guadalajara announced two friendly matches against LaLiga teams: Getafe and Athletic Bilbao. These games will take place next Thursday, December 8 and Sunday, December 11, respectively. These will be the first big tests in the process led by Fernando Hierro and Veljko Paunovic.
The squad has been working on the physical for a few weeks and they will start playing soccer against these two squads from the Spanish first division. The new strategist of the Sacred Flock will have all his players for this duel, with the exception of a couple of elements: Alexis Vega and Roberto Alvarado.
Both footballers were called up by the Mexican National Team and had minutes in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Vega started all three group stage matches, while Alvarado was only required a few minutes in the match against Argentina.
The two players will not be part of Chivas de Guadalajara’s preseason in Spain. According to information from David Medrano, a journalist for Récord and TV Azteca, the two players will have a few days off after their participation with El Tri.
So far it is unknown what the future of these two elements will be. It is rumored that there is interest from some European teams for the services of Alexis Vega, although so far there is nothing concrete.
In the last week a rumor arose that spoke of the alleged interest of Ajax in Roberto Alvarado, however, there is no more information about it. Will the two players return to Verde Valle or will they leave for the Old Continent?
#players #absent #Chivas #matches #Spain
Leave a Reply