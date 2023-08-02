Last Sunday, the Rayados de Monterrey team got their ticket to the next round of the Leagues Cup, beating Seattle Sounders by score of 4-2.
The Mexican team came from behind to turn the score around when they lost it 2-0. However, Rayados synchronized and began to work towards victory, and with goals from German Berteramewho got a hat-trick, and a bit more than Jordi Cortizothey took the win
In this regard, the technical director of La Pandilla, Fernando Ortíz, did not miss the opportunity to highlight the work of two elements that left everything on the pitch.
“Germán is going through a good moment, that’s the reality and it makes me very happy for him. In every game that I see fit to play with a striker or two, I’ve started with two strikers, so it’s an alternative that I have with the quality of players that I count on the squad. Anyone is available when making a choice, he has to know that the competition is daily, weekly, and the one who is best is surely going to play. The ‘skinny’ (Jordi Cortizo ) he deserved it, he works to have his chances, he had them. The recognition of his daily work has its reward”he commented.
Likewise, Fernando Ortíz stressed that the ‘comradeship’ was what helped the national team to overcome the American team.
“The truth is that it is a detail to highlight. It is not easy to start a two-nil adverse result after five minutes into the game, knowing that perhaps the opponent’s goals have a significant influence on the result when it comes to qualifying. That is The truth is, and after five minutes, having those two goals against, the group strength, the camaraderie, the attitude, the character of going out to look for the result is admirable. That’s the word. Then the boys understood what the game was about and victory is one hundred percent of them”sentenced.
