After the failure in the Leagues Cup, the Club America returned to the Liga MX With a tough defeat against Puebla and, as expected, Coapa’s alarm bells went off due to various factors.
The first of them is, obviously, the crisis to obtain the results, because more than a problem in the operation, there is a lack of forcefulness that has already left out the Eagles from the last tournament in the United States and now it cost him the match against the Camoteros.
Given this situation, the America fans has exploded over the team’s performance, because even though everyone has enough credit for the second championship obtained, the reality is that the demand on certain players is maximum and they are already making it noticeable.
There are two elements that are at the centre of criticism for their operation, both with a lot of recent activity and that have put them in the spotlight.
Nestor Araujo and Brian Rodriguez They are two of the players most singled out by fans and rightly so, as neither of them would probably be starters if the team were healthy and reinforced, as was the case last season.
On the one hand, Araujo remains above Ramon Juarez and consistency has not yet benefited him, as he was already key in the defeat against San Luis and continues to offer no security in the back line. The worst thing? That Sebastián Cáceres’ injury will keep him in the starting eleven.
The situation of Brian Rodriguez It is different and complicated, because his performance is irregular and he has flashes of light that excite the American fans; however, having him as the only option on the left wing is already making his presence very heavy.
The reality is that the Uruguayan has more than enough conditions to be in the America being at his best, but his lack of consistency makes reinforcements for the left winger a priority, a situation that could leave him out of the starting eleven.
Both are two players who at one time gave hope as reinforcements, but today it is not what the teams need. Eagles to return to the highest possible level and aspire to a distant third championship.
