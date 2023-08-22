Last Friday in the corresponding matchday 4, Chivas drew 1-1 at home against FC Juárez, and they were confirmed as leaders of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
The rojiblanco striker Alexis Vega converted for the visit and the Colombian Aviles Hurtado he scored a penalty for the locals, thus ending with the perfect pace of Guadalajara, but they are still undefeated.
vega it was made from a rebounded ball in the 21st minute by the goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera and with his left foot he made it 0-1; and at 84′ stolen he scored from eleven steps.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Now, according to information from ESPNmodifications are coming for Club Deportivo Guadalajara in its lineup, it is expected that Victor Guzman and Alan Mozo return to ownership to face Club Tijuana in the matchday 5 match.
Serbian coach Veljko Paunovicwill make modifications for this confrontation and has in mind to return to the midfielder and the winger, respectively.
The Guadalajara team remains undefeated with three wins and a draw in the first four dates in the Apertura 2023.
After this commitment, the Sacred Flock will play next Saturday, August 26 in Matchday 6 of the Liga MX, when they visit Torreón to face Santos Laguna.
#novelties #Veljko #Paunovic #prepares #face #Xolos
Leave a Reply