🔴⚪️ HOOOOOOY PLAY THE MOST LOVED OF ALL 🇲🇽! HOOOOOOY GUADALAJARA PLAYS! ⚪️🔴

🎟️ We have an appointment at 7 PM and we want you to join us 👉 https://t.co/9MAFhGlkk6 pic.twitter.com/pOsT6xs6Ui

— CHIVAS (@Chivas) August 22, 2023