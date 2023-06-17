The dependence that people currently have on smart cell phones and the internet through which they can access, through these mobile devices, different web pages and social networks has made the telephone companies offer different recharges for all budgets.

In this sense, you will be surprised to know that the two most famous telephone companies in Mexico, Telcel and Movistarthey do not have the best recharges of 100 pesos in Mexico, in relation to the MB that they give for said cost, but two recently created companies are the ones that are in the lead.

It is because not all the time we can be connected to a Wi-Fi networkit is essential to always carry mobile data on your smartphone, hence the relevance of prepaid recharges from telephone companies.

According to data from Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT), the telephone company that has the best recharge of 100 pesos in Mexico, for the amount of internet it grants, is CFE Internet.

This is due to the fact that the telephone company of the Mexican State, for the recharge of 100 pesos, gives 20 GB of internet, a thousand minutes of calls and 50 messagesTherefore, of all those on offer, it is the most complete package of 100 pesos.

However, CFE Internet is not the only telephone company that is superior to Telcel and Movistar in terms of internet that gives 100 pesos, since in second place, according to information from the Federal Institute of Telecommunications, is Bait, OMV of the multinational Walmart .

The recharge of 100 pesos of Walmart’s Bait gives 20 GB of internet in total, added to a thousand minutes of calls and 500 text messages, valid for 15 days. However, keep in mind that of the 20 GB, 10 GB is consumed at high speed, and the other 10 GB at low speed.

Taking into consideration all of the above, we can verify that, in the Mexican telecommunications market, there are telephone companies that offer more for less money, compared to Telcel and Movistar.