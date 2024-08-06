The CBP One platform announced a major upgrade which will expand access to scheduling appointments for migrants who wish to enter USA. From now on, migrants located in the South of Mexico They will also be able to Request appointments from two new states: Tabasco and Chiapas. The main advantage of this extension is facilitate the process and reduce the need to travel long distances to schedule an appointment.

According to the criteria of

It is important to mention that, until now, migrants in northern and central Mexico have the possibility of scheduling appointments for present themselves at eight ports of entry along the southwest border of the US and Mexico. However, this update will now allow migrants in Tabasco and Chiapas access this service without having to travel northward.

With this extremely favorable expansion, will be able to use the CBP One platform to manage their appointments from the comfort of their seats, without wasting any extra time.

In addition to convenience and accessibility, can take advantage of the entity’s platformwhich facilitates the efficient and organized scheduling of appointments to manage procedures. According to the organization’s official website, this expansion is the result of a collaboration between the US authorities and the Government of Mexico.

Currently, both countries are working together to adjust migration policies and operational practices in response to the most recent migration trends, as well as security needs.

The main objective of this measure carried out by CBP



The main objective of this measure also focuses on responding to demand and needs of migrants. The aim is to relieve pressure on northern entry points and provide a more accessible service. They said: Authorities will continue to assess the impact of this expansion and will adjust practices to improve the user experience.

In the last days, Additional information will be provided regarding this update before it comes into force, with the aim of ensuring that all interested migrants are aware of the changes and can adapt to the new appointment scheduling modality.

CBP demonstrates its support for a certain sector of the US population Photo:X (@CBP) Share

For this reason, It is important to pay attention to official communications for details on how to use the new appointment points and any other changes to the process in question. Make sure you log into the CBP One platform regularly and follow the instructions provided.