Fernando Ortiz is not entirely satisfied with the América directive, the Argentine coach made a single market request to the club for this winter, the arrival of a right-back who can compensate for the loss of Jorge Sánchez who was sent to the club 6 months ago. Ajax from the Netherlands, however, Santiago Baños and his entourage have focused on all other issues and did not comply with what was requested by ‘Tano’.
Now, the directors of the eagles are working at full speed to finalize the signing of a defender in said area of the field, however, the outlook is not positive at all, since the two options that have been surveyed for weeks, Julián Araujo and Diego Barbosa seem to be out of the club’s budget, therefore those of the country’s capital have listed two new names with a much lower price, although, of doubtful sporting present.
Récord reports that Vladimir Loroña from the Tigres and Jaime Gómez from the Juárez team are the club’s new options for the remainder of the market. Both players came to their current teams at the request of coaches who are no longer within these institutions, Miguel Herrera with the first, Ricardo Ferreti with the second, for this reason, the two players have a substitute role and would not look down on a change of scenery bound for the country’s capital. América will probe the options of signing some of the two, with the understanding that the team prefers Loroña over Gómez.
#options #America #reinforce #side
