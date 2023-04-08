The independent Santa Fe is one of the largest Colombian professional soccer teams. Throughout their history they have accumulated different national and international titles.

The lion has brought various joys to his followers, because in the 82 years of history they have a total of 16 conquests. Here we will mention the 2 most important international titles they have acquired.

South American Cup

Santa Fe is the first Colombian team to be proclaimed champion of the South American Cup after defeating 3-1, in the series of penalties, against Huracán. However, this moment of glory was not easy to achieve, as they had to overcome teams like: Liga de Loja, Nacional de Uruguay, Emelec, Independiente and Spotivo Luqueño.

(Also read: The most unforgettable moments in the history of Independiente Santa Fe).

Santa Fe, champion of the Copa Sudamericana in 2015 Photo: Hector Fabio Zamora. WEATHER Archive

Suraga Bank Cup

On August 10, 2016, Santa Fe faced the Kashima Antlers and beat them 1-0 in the Asian country. Thanks to Humberto Osorio Botello as well as to the group trained by the Argentine Gustavo Costas in the 79th minute, they scored the goal, which would make them champion against Japan.

National titles they have achieved

Colombian First Division

Santa Fe is the first Colombian soccer champion in 1948. However, the good performance of the team has made them win eight more leagues, obtained in 1958, 1960, 1966, 1971, 1975, 2012 I, 2014 II and 2016 II.

In addition, they are the sixth most winning team in the local championship, equaling Junior from Barranquilla.

(Do not stop reading: Santa Fe: the harvest of striking records in the Colombian League).

Dim vs. Santa Fe, date 11 Colombian League II. Photo: Guillermo Ossa CEET

Colombian Cup

The first title they obtained was in 1989 after beating Unión Magdalena in the final of the Copa Colombia. Likewise, 20 years later, they managed to defeat Deportivo Pasto in the final and stay as winners.

In 1989 Santa Fe won the Colombia Cup against Unión Magdalena, at that time that championship was played with all the clubs that were part of the first division. See also "I already signed the divorce": man celebrates his separation and goes viral Photo: Hector Fabio Zamora / Time

Colombian Super League

The lion has won three Super Leagues: in 2013 (against Millonarios), 2015 (against Atlético Nacional) and 2017 (against Medellín). In addition, their victory against Atlético Medellín was what allowed them to access the Copa Sudamericana, in which they were champions.

(Keep reading: The 5 most emblematic players of Independiente Santa Fe).

Santa Fe celebrates its third Colombian Super League. Photo: Juan Diego Buitrago / EL TIEMPO

DIGITAL SCOPE THE TIME

TIME

More news

How much does it cost to go to a soccer game in Bogota?

The strong altercation between fans and the president of Independiente Santa Fe

Leandro Castellanos: this was his emotional farewell to Santa Fe and football