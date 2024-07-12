The fact of getting a stable job is A very important goal for Latinos living in the United Statesunderstanding the difficulty that this sector has in being able to enter the market legally. Something that happens a lot is that, once they get that job, they don’t know how to manage to keep it, and that is why A TikTok account was in charge of giving two special recommendations for those who need it.

“Number one: never think that your colleagues are your friends. They may appreciate you, but they appreciate their salary more. and the competition will never let that friendship be real,” the video begins, and then adds: “Number two: Never tell how much you earn. Not your salary at that company, nor income from other jobs, nor how much your partner earns.; because if by chance you do better than the envious, from now on you are their main target to destroy.”

Arriving with different customs and a different culture can make Latinos take things for granted that are not natural in the United States. In fact, many Maybe you didn’t know these basic recommendationswith which users mostly agreed in the comments on the post.

The third piece of advice for Latinos working in the United States

In addition to the recommendations just mentioned, the Latin TikTok user also provided a third very special piece of advice for his compatriots who are starting a working life in the United States: Never reveal information about your personal lifenor talk about personal projects.

“Never tell them about your projects, much less your mistakes, because when the competition gets tough, they will throw everything in your face in front of everyone. One is the owner of what one keeps silent and a slave of what one says.“, held.

This third tip is directly related to the previous two, and to a main idea that the video tries to convey: Don’t be naive and trust your coworkers too muchsince you can get stabbed in the back when you least expect it.