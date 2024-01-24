Are you a fan of knowing new places to eat and have a good time with family? Next we are going to tell you what are the two restaurants located in Miami, Florida and that are part of the list of the 100 best in North America to visit in 2024according to a recent classification.

As every year, Yelpthe American company that publishes reviews about companies, announced its list of most notable establishments for eating and drinking in the United States and Canada.

For this edition, the community of Yelpreviewed and rated your favorite sites from coast to coast, so users can find restaurants close to home or on your next vacationso don't hesitate to go and meet them as soon as you can.

The two chosen businesses are located in Miami-Dade: Fratellino, which is located in Coral Gables; and the second is the Argentine bar and restaurant Bunbury, located in downtown Miami.

The Italian restaurant among the 100 best of the year



In Fratellino, which was positioned in fifth place in the classification, classic Italian dishes and homemade pastas have earned it nearly 1,500 5-star reviews. Much of the popularity of this place is its charm, as it is decorated with family photos and white tablecloths, in addition, the menu includes family recipes from Beto DiCarlo, who represents the third generation of his family at the helm of the restaurant. restaurant.

Among the most popular and/or most photographed dishes are: Sea bass; Burratina (homemade mozzarella burrata); and Fettuccine Alla Papalina (homemade pasta with prosciutto di Parma, shiitake mushrooms and peas in a light cream sauce).

The Argentine restaurant in Miami that won as one of the best of the year



Bunbury, meanwhile, took 56th place. This one features a speakeasy-style entrance and walls covered with old newspaper comic strips and neon green bottles. In addition, it has live music and a bar with 150 wine options. Led by owner, chef, sommelier and designer Paula Costa and his wife, general manager Geraldine Quintero, the menu features Argentine recipes from Paula's grandmother.

Among the most popular and/or most photographed dishes are: duck confit, from the Argentine-style menu (prepared with Paula's grandmother's marinating techniques), the grilled Vacio Prime (fillet served with truffle mashed potatoes ) and Malbec braised ribs, served with house polenta for dinner or mashed potatoes for lunch.

How were the best restaurants of 2024 chosen?



To determine the 100 best places to eat of Yelp In 2024, the team used data generated from their community submissions. From the restaurants candidates, narrowed down the list with the experience of their community managers and Trend Expert to select a community list Yelp.

It should be noted that according to the list, there are other dishes that are trending this year, among which noodles, vegan Mexican food, as well as Asian food stand out.